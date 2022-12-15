President/COO Brian Ruede moving to CEO with current CEO Brian Learst transitioning to Executive Chairman in 2023

QuintEvents, the industry-leading provider of official ticket, hospitality, and travel experiences to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Ruede as Chief Executive Officer. Over the past nine years, Ruede has served in various roles at Quint, including his most recent position as President/COO. The changeover will go into effect on January 1, 2023, as CEO Brian Learst transitions into his new role as Executive Chairman.

Brian Ruede Announced as new CEO of QuintEvents (Photo: Business Wire)

This change in leadership comes as a natural next step in Quint's continued growth story. As President/COO, Ruede has played an integral role in Quint's domestic and international expansion through strategic leadership with existing properties as well as the integration of several new acquisitions around the world. In recent years the company has seen long-term contract renewals with both the Kentucky Derby and Formula 1, as well as new multi-year agreements with MotoGP and the NBA. Ruede has led the team in the development of Quint's proprietary technology, QE360, which has become a cornerstone of the business.

Brian Ruede said, "It has been an indescribable experience to have participated in Quint's meteoric rise over the past years. I look forward to serving the organization in my new role as CEO, and a continued engagement with Brian Learst, as Executive Chairman, on our strategic growth strategy. We are just getting started."

Learst founded Quint in 2002 and has led the company as CEO for over 20 years. From the beginning, his vision was to provide "official and exclusive" travel and experience programs for major sports and entertainment rights holders. Throughout his tenure as CEO, Learst has led the team in successfully replicating the Quint model across a multitude of worldwide sports properties. The business has stayed true to its core of best-in-class experience packages while adding a complimentary focus in the travel vertical. Learst will continue to participate in setting the strategic direction of the company as Executive Chairman. He will set his focus on growth opportunities including additional acquisitions and new lines of business.

"It is very gratifying to see a business model we pioneered result in such a successful business that is benefitting so many people around the globe. I am extremely excited to see what it will become in the next 20 years with Brian Ruede leading this world-class management team and staff," said Brian Learst.

Ruede and Learst will step into their new roles on January 1, 2023 and will work towards the continued goal of Quint's expansion across the globe. For more information on QuintEvents, partners, events and more, please visit www.quintevents.com.

About QuintEvents:

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in six countries, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 15+ official property partnerships servicing over 90 events including Formula 1, NBA, Kentucky Derby, MotoGP, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, The Open Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, NASCAR, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett-Jackson, and the NHL.

