Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embracer Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (193/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Embracer Group AB (publ), company registration number 556582-6558, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Embracer Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to December 22, 2022. The B-shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 1,258,757,958 shares (of which 66,798,274 A- shares and 1,191,959,684 B-shares). Short Name: EMBRAC B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016828511 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 128651 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 1,191,959,684 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB