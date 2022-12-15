Anzeige
Freitag, 16.12.2022
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
WKN: A3C36T ISIN: SE0016828511 Ticker-Symbol: TH9 
Tradegate
15.12.22
19:19 Uhr
4,600 Euro
-0,023
-0,49 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 15:34
124 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embracer Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (193/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Embracer Group AB (publ), company
registration number 556582-6558, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Embracer Group AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by
the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to December 22, 2022. The B-shares are currently traded on First North
Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 1,258,757,958 shares (of which
66,798,274 A- shares and 1,191,959,684 B-shares). 

Short Name:            EMBRAC B        
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0016828511      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          128651         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 1,191,959,684      
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Large cap        
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary     
------------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
