Cytta Corp.: Cytta CEO Provides Annual Updates On Technological And Market Developments Regarding Its Proprietary IGAN And SUPR Technologies

Cytta Creates Two Major Paths For Shareholder Success - Cytta and Reticulate Micro

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") Cytta's CEO, Gary Campbell is pleased to share elements of our 2022 Annual Update to shareholders.

"It has been a year of significant advances for Cytta, many of which were unseen and unimagined a mere twelve months ago. Significantly, we transformed our simple IGAN 1.0 system into the new and revolutionary IGAN 2.0, a proprietary fully interactive and collaborative network. With regard to our SUPR technology, we chose to create a spin out corporate entity, Reticulate Micro Inc. (Reticulate.io) to pursue the direct and focused development of our remarkable software codec. Both of these developments are expected to build significant value for our shareholders.

We pivoted on the IGAN product development side, created and launched IGAN 2.0, a fully operational collaborative network with interactive functionality. This technology innovatively combines functional elements from several other networks (think Zoom, YouTube, Meta, Teams, Slack and Meet) yet is private, encrypted and fully controlled by our clients. Our new IGAN technology is significant for two reasons. First, the software program we have designed and built is very comprehensive in its functionality. No longer a mere tool for streaming UAV video, it has been reborn as a fully functional interactive, secure and collaborative social network, which we are now demonstrating to rave reviews to clients worldwide. Second, all elements of the IGAN Network are proprietary with the IGAN operational code built and owned by Cytta. IGAN is now a purely software-based network technology allowing rapid and simple deployment to clients.

The new Reticulate Micro entity is racing forward with the development and market introduction of our proprietary SUPR video compression technology. As the largest shareholder of Reticulate, the equity value inures to the benefit of all Cytta shareholders, plus we have a built-in royalty stream. The Reticulate team is creating a well-financed, and well-rounded team capable of productizing and marketing the SUPR technology to the world; achieving the dreams Cytta has for the SUPR codec.

Pursuing these separate paths to success allows two entities to concurrently pursue individualized and focused development, marketing, and ultimately significant sales of the SUPR and IGAN products. Please recognize that Reticulate Micro success is Cytta success and vice versa!"

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA)develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored within a proprietary interactive and collaborative cloud based Network. Cytta's revolutionary IGAN 2.0 interactive Network integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams, enabling improved multiparty interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing and collaborative basis. The IGAN 2.0 Network introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving as a real-time information collection, management and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence-gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos or request recent Corporate IGAN materials and information

About Reticulate Micro Inc.:

Reticulate Micro (Reticulate.io) seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with the latest advancements in edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering unprecedented video clarity to support decision-making.

Reticulate Micro builds and delivers video compression technologies designed to provide the highest quality and lowest latency video over any available transport, exploiting a proprietary algorithmic encoder methodology and security approach. This technology approach is manifested in an ecosystem of hardware and software-based platforms connected to public, private, and hybrid cloud systems to maximize advancements in artificial intelligence-based video analytics methodologies. Reticulate Micro's unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions. For further contact us at Reticulate.io or email info@Reticulate.io

