Hughes & Coleman: Common Big Truck Driving Violations Increase Likelihood of Wrecks by More Than 100%, Leaving Motorists in Serious Danger of Involvement in a Big Truck Wreck

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / With more big trucks on the road, there is a higher chance of experiencing a wreck, especially if drivers commit common errors and violations while driving. According to the American Transportation Research Institute's (ATRI) recently released Predicting Truck Crash Involvement research, there are four common big truck driver violations that largely increase the chance of a big truck wreck by over 100%. The study indicates that drivers of big trucks and semis who regularly engage in these common behaviors while driving increase the likelihood of a wreck. These include failure to yield, improper signaling, having a history of wrecks, and having an existing reckless driving violation. Individually, all instances make the probability of a wreck involving a big truck or commercial vehicle much more likely.

Failure to yield (141% future crash likelihood increase)

Improper signaling (116% future crash likelihood increase)

History of a prior wreck (113% future crash likelihood increase)

History of reckless driving (104% future crash likelihood increase)

ATRI cites failure to obey traffic signs, failure to stay in the correct lane, and failure to be attentive while driving as the next three violations which increase the future likelihood of a crash. These statistics are highly alarming, as it leaves many responsible passenger vehicle drivers at risk out on the road. Being involved in a wreck due to the fault of a big truck can cause serious injury to drivers, passengers, and their loved ones. While the thought of being involved in these serious wrecks is scary, the legal logistics can be even more frightening due to the complex legal and insurance teams who back big truck companies and defend them when they are involved in wrecks. These big truck wrecks can cost trucking companies millions of dollars, and they won't hesitate to put their victims through a grueling legal process just to protect their money. That is what makes it extremely important for victims to have their own legal representation; to protect themselves with a result of a settlement that will cover their lost wages, medical expenses, damages to their vehicle and more.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has extensive experience helping injured clients navigate these commercial truck conglomerates, so they receive the most money possible after being injured in a big truck wreck. Should you be involved in a wreck with a big truck, and you suspect it is due to driver negligence, like driving violations, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, carefully review your policy to understand your coverage, and contact a personal injury lawyer who specializes in big truck wrecks.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can help organize important information such as medical bills, handle settlement negotiations, and deal with the sophisticated legal and insurance companies that work with big truck companies. Additionally, Hughes & Coleman truck accident lawyers can ensure that all evidence is preserved by the trucking company following the wreck, giving the best possible opportunity for maximum settlement. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team will ensure the client is taken care of, so recovery and compensation can be the sole focus. The legal team has the experience, skills, and resources necessary to handle complex truck accident cases and the results to prove it.

Call Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers immediately following a big truck wreck or see the importance of hiring a personal injury lawyer after a big truck wreck to ensure you get the money you're entitled to, for more information. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today.



