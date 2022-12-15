Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Palari Group, a technology-driven real estate developer of sustainable communities, has announced that it has completed construction of their model home and will continue construction within "The World's First 3D-Printed, Net-Zero Energy Residential Community." These new homes will operate as part of a 77-unit community in Desert Hot Springs, California, the first of several new sustainable communities that Palari Group is excited to develop. These modular Hybrid Construction () homes explore new environmental and economic concepts across the housing market, starting in California.

The mid-century modern homes measure 1,845 square feet and will produce as much energy as they consume by utilizing efficient materials, integrated technologies and solar panels, providing a sustainable choice for homebuyers who are looking to minimize their carbon footprint. At completion, each home will feature amenities one would see in a modern home, including a swimming pool, pergolas, a hot tub and fire pit for an indoor-outdoor California vibe.

Palari explains that traditional construction methods are outdated, and these processes have contributed to the nationwide lack of housing. According to studies, the housing crisis in America has reached new heights, as homes are taking longer to build, the price of materials fluctuates erratically, and there are massive labor shortages. Palari builds these mid-century homes within a factory on an assembly line, which allows them to complete a home in half the time of a traditionally constructed home.

These homes will be environmentally-friendly and are built using advanced, recycled materials that replace lumber, allowing Palari Homes to be non-flammable and free from mold and termites. These advancements in technology make Palari Homes different from traditionally built houses.

Palari is in the process of raising their Series-A Financing Round and has big plans for the future, gearing up to provide sustainable homes to the masses. The community in Desert Hot Springs is the first of many on the horizon, with two others already in development.

Palari is a vertically integrated company with in-house development, construction, asset management, sales and technology divisions. Palari utilizes innovative construction techniques, including 3D printing, panelized steel, and prefabrication to build better, faster and greener communities and homes of the future. The company builds Healthy Homes which feature circadian lighting, green materials, advanced water filtration and air filtering. For more information about Palari Group and their upcoming net-zero communities, visit their website.

