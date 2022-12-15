Fort Lee, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - As the holiday season kicks off, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is excited to announce that it will be launching its 7th Annual Wishlist Angels Campaign. The campaign extends its reach to marginalized communities across the United States, and will receive donations that they will then then distribute to those in need.

The Wishlist Angels Campaign will help to provide a family in need the opportunity to present three "wishes" for The Black Fairy Godmother organization to grant. This platform will partner with consumer market registries, which include major retailers both in-store and online.

CEO and Founder of The Black Fairy Godmother, Simone Gordon, has announced her excitement surrounding this upcoming campaign, which the organization runs every year. Gordon dedicates this time of year specifically to the company's holiday campaigns. Altogether, The Black Fairy Godmother is set to host three different programs throughout the month of December, the first being Wishlist Angels.

The organization's second program will work alongside children's shelters in an event called Pancakes and PJs. The Black Fairy Godmother will provide shelters with a meal on Christmas morning, cooked by partnering chefs or restaurants. This program also provides children in the shelters with a toy of their choice, to therefore receive a gift on Christmas.

Sprinkles of Fairy Dust is the name of the company's third program, which operates among homeless communities. The goal of the program is to provide homeless families with housing before Christmas. The houses provided by Sprinkles of Fairy Dust will be fully furnished and serve as a new, primary residence for a previously homeless family. The goal this year is for The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation to pair ten families with new homes before Christmas.

The holidays are also integral for The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's "adopt a family" campaign, in which people can apply to the foundation's website to host a family in need for the holidays. This can include individuals who may need a meal and a place to stay, up to large families of five or more. This program will also provide contributors to provide families in need with furniture or products that they may have need of, which can include beds for children, and groceries.

These annual programs hosted by The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation will be working throughout the holiday season and the months of December into January. The organization is excited to, once again, have a chance to provide several charitable campaigns.

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is a non-profit organization, aiming to restore Black and Brown families' stability by removing the barriers that keep them in abject poverty and domestic violence situations. The company, founded by Simone Gordon, is run on a volunteer and donation https://lnk.bio/theblackfairygodmotherofficial basis. For more information about The Black Fairy Godmother, visit their website and social media platforms.

