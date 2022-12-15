Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Appoints Mark Lindsey as EVP, Finance & Accounting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has hired Mark Lindsey, CPA as Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Utilizing his 20-plus years of experience, Mr. Lindsey will oversee all facets of accounting including; reporting, financing, working capital management, treasury, tax compliance and planning, internal controls and policy development. His appointment is effective immediately and he'll report directly to Cinedigm CFO John Canning.

Throughout his career, Mr. Lindsey has been responsible for all aspects of accounting, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and financial analysis across several industries. Prior to joining Cinedigm he most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer and acting Chief Financial Officer for Firefly Systems, Inc., a digital out-of-home (DOOH) and mobility advertising company. Prior to Firefly Systems he was CFO and CCO for Canapi Ventures a financial technology-focused venture capital firm.

Earlier in his career Mr. Lindsey served in related executive capacities with American Capital, LTD., XM Satellite Radio, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

