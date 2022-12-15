Albertsons Companies: Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Teams up with Albertsons Foundation to Bring Mission Tiger to the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® are back in El Paso, Texas at this year's Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl along with Albertsons Foundation to announce a game-changing donation to kids at Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School through education nonprofit DonorsChoose.

Tony the Tiger and Albertsons are providing Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School students and coaches with a Mission Tiger donation to help their sports programs continue to thrive, enabling them to purchase new equipment including soccer goals, footballs, training gear, pads, water bottles and much more.

"At Albertsons, we are deeply committed to helping our neighbors in the local communities we serve," said Michelle Larson, president, Albertsons Southwest Division. "Together with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger, we are thrilled to be able to help kids in the El Paso community have brand new sports equipment they need to play the sports they enjoy."

