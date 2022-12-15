Yum! Brands: KFC Says a Third of Hires Will Be Disadvantaged Youth by 2030

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / KFC says that by 2030, a third of all its new hires in the UK will be young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meghan Farren, general manager of KFC UK and Ireland, said: "If we're to tackle the labour shortage and provide better jobs and economic growth across the country for the next generation, then we urgently need to help young people who have been excluded from education and training opportunities to find their feet and their voice in the workplace."

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.yum.com/wps/portal/yumbrands/Yumbrands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732011/KFC-Says-a-Third-of-Hires-Will-Be-Disadvantaged-Youth-by-2030