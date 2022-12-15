Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography and develops Web3 solutions for the entertainment industry, is pleased to confirm that its wholly owned subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited is set to launch -ahead of schedule - its e-commerce and digital sales marketplace (the "Platform"), a retail platform specifically designed for worldwide content sales throughout the film, Film3 (Web3 for the film industry), television and music industries.

LAUNCHING THE ECOMMERCE FAN ENGAGEMENT MARKETPLACE

Phase one of the Company's ecommerce development strategy will go into production on January 2nd 2023, showcasing the GrimeGorilla$ 14th digital collection.

This exclusive limited edition offering allows film fans from around the world the opportunity to purchase one of only 1000 GrimeGorilla$ ("Original GrimeGorilla$").

Original GrimeGorilla$ holders acquire the rights to various experiences and digital utilities, including walk the red carpet, access to VIP events, meet the movie stars, visit the team on set and have exclusive access to the digital asset "You're In The Movie". With a potential purchase price of USD$289 and the "You're In The Movie" digital asset offers the owner a potentially lucrative secondary market resale opportunity.

Terry Stone, SVP of Film Production stated: "The Company has a strong focus on generating revenue and profitability, with that in mind, I'm pleased to say we have fast-tracked our rollout plan and launched the Tales From The Trap marketplace 6-8 weeks earlier than expected, which serves as a testament to the team's technical and creative capacity. The platform brings a plethora of potential new revenue opportunities to the business from fans that want the chance to be in a movie or walk the red carpet, all they need to do is simply visit our marketplace and purchase one of our limited-edition GrimeGorilla$. This exciting activation of the Company's financial plan earlier than anticipated is a key milestone achievement and a step in the right direction for SoLVBL and our shareholders."

"TALES FROM THE TRAP" IS THE COMPANY'S FIRST HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FEATURE FILM

Opening with the true crime film Tales From The Trap ("TFTT") a culturally relevant Drill and Rap music blockbuster, the platform allows film fans the option to engage with some of the industry's biggest and most recognized stars. Each actor, actress and musician cast in the film will design and create their own limited edition Original GrimeGorilla$, each customised collection offers fans the option to purchase and engage directly with their favored actor, actress and music heroes.

For more information visit: https://talesfromthetrap.com/marketplace.

The Company's film production, distribution and streaming partners include Platinum Pictures, VUE Cinema's, Marbella International Film Festival, Netflix, Amazon, Sky Box Office, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Films and Disney's Hulu.

Unifying TFTT and the Original GrimeGorilla$ is the brainchild of accomplished movie producer and award-winning actor, Terry Stone (SVP-Film Production SoLVBL) and the globally recognized artist Jim Wheat (Founder-DollarSandArt) the man behind the extremely well-received, Heroes and Villains digital collections. Wheat's previous commissions include former US President Donald Trump, world champion boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, rock star Alice Cooper, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, DJ Carl Cox, Manchester United Football Club, cricket legend Shane Warne and the real Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort.

OUR PLATFORM BRIDGES THE GAP BETWEEN GLOBAL FILM FANS & FILM STUDIOS

Phase one of the Company's technology development strategy was to bridge the gap between the global film fan and the production studio, engaging with the Next Gen and Gen-z millennials was also a key focus. Our platform allows traditional credit & debit card payments to take place but more importantly multiple digital currencies and film related utility tokens such as FilmCoin ("FLIKS") and Mogul Productions ("STARS") can be used as consideration to purchase goods and services.

INTEGRATING Q BY SOLVBLTM WE PROVIDE ULTIMATE SECURITY AND TRUST

The Company will integrate its Q by SoLVBLTM flagship cybersecurity technology establishing digital trust throughout the Darkhorse marketplace and ecosystem. Every product presented will have a movie or music themed unlockable real-world utility and an intrinsic value protected by the Company's Q technology.

About Darkhorse Films Limited:

Darkhorse Films is a 100% owned subsidiary of SoLVBL Solutions inc. it's both a blockchain powered Business to Business ("B2B") and Direct to Customer ("DTC") movie digital content studio. Darkhorse operates and commercializes its business via a highly scalable fully integrated digital Technology Stack. Darkhorse's revenue is generated from movie content distribution and traditional/digital e-commerce underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

Darkhorse's e-commerce operations include a digital content sales platform, a digital marketplace and a full vertically integrated ecosystem. Darkhorse specializes in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets to the burgeoning movie and television industries and the Next-Gen digital currency enthusiasts. Darkhorse acts as a global gateway where sales of traditional and digital assets take place directly to customers within Darkhorse's and its partners' global ecosystems. Darkhorse links and commercialize the traditional and the new forward-thinking consumer with the worlds of film, television, music and digital e-commerce.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication Company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

