Principal Financial Group: Principal Named a Best Place To Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Principal Asset Management SM, the investment unit of Principal Financial Group®, announced it has been named a Best Place to Work in Money Management among the largest employers1 by Pensions & Investments. This is the 11th consecutive year Principal has been recognized as a best place to work, earning the recognition every year since the inception of the program.

"Workplace expectations have changed dramatically over the last few years, and our consistent recognition on the list of Best Places to Work in Money Management is a testament to our commitment to the employee experience," said Pat Halter, president, Principal Asset Management. "Without the work of our employees and leaders to create a positive culture, we would not be able to deliver results on behalf of our clients."

With approximately $484.6 billion in total assets under management2, Principal Asset Management is the 23rd largest manager of institutional assets3 in the world of those profiled by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

1 1,000-plus employees.

2 As of September 30, 2022.

3 "Largest Money Managers," Pensions & Investments (June 2022). 23rd out of 444 managers profiled. Assets as of December 31, 2021.

About Principal Asset ManagementSM

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset ManagementSM and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets.4 Principal Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $484.6 billion in assets4 and recognized as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management5" for 11 consecutive years. Learn more at https://www.PrincipalAM.com.

4 As of September 30, 2022

5 Pensions & Investments, "The Best Places to Work in Money Management", December 12, 2022.?

