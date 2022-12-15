Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Serstech AB (671/22)

With effect from December 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 30, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SERT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019352543 Order book ID: 278490 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SERT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019352550 Order book ID: 278491 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com