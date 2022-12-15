Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neue Goldgrube!? – Wer nun bald richtig stark profitieren könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W48J ISIN: SE0005365095 Ticker-Symbol: 284 
Frankfurt
15.12.22
14:43 Uhr
0,013 Euro
+0,000
+3,23 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 16:58
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Serstech AB (671/22)

With effect from December 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Serstech AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SERT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019352543              
Order book ID:  278490                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Serstech AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SERT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019352550              
Order book ID:  278491                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
SERSTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.