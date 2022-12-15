For the fifth consecutive time, Sinequa, the Search Cloud company, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

In today's advanced but often disconnected workplace, organizations need relevant information and they need it fast. Sinequa's Search Cloud platform delivers the right information to employees at scale with multiple tailored search applications. On-premise or in the cloud, Sinequa offers flexibility along with the most advanced relevance capabilities on the market. We believe these capabilities have again helped Sinequa recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

In addition to the Search Cloud Platform that Sinequa is known for, organizations can now take advantage of Sinequa's first SaaS application, Workplace Search. Designed for Global 2000 and midsize organizations that want the best search experiences but don't need a platform for building multiple Insight Apps, the SaaS model of Workplace Search makes it easy to adopt and maintain.

"We have continued to evolve our offering to address customers' needs, and organizations can deploy the best search from Sinequa's Search Cloud however they want as a platform or SaaS. We offer unmatched relevance with the most advanced hybrid Neural Search available, with a demonstrated 50% improvement in relevance," said Alexandre Bilger, president and CEO at Sinequa. "Sinequa addresses highly complex use cases, and works closely with customers to deliver the best search experience for the digital workplace so that they can unlock the vast potential of their existing content, driving innovation, efficiency, and productivity."

As per Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate a strong understanding of the insight engine market, especially in terms of understanding their competitors and differentiation and communicating their value proposition clearly and consistently. They have the sales and geographic strategy, particularly across indirect channels, to exploit their marketing effectively. Offering products that demonstrate strength across all critical capabilities bar extracting and enriching data, they have strong overall viability, sales execution and operations. Customers praise their experiences of Leaders' products or services, and of the vendors themselves. However, potential customers should note that a Leader is not always the best choice. A smaller, more focused vendor could potentially provide excellent support for, and commitment to, individual needs."

To view a complimentary copy of the complete 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, visit: https://www.sinequa.com/assets/analysis/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-insight-engines-2022/

