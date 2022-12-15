Evaluated based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for the fourth consecutive time. In addition, Mindbreeze was positioned highest for the ability to execute among the 15 different providers evaluated in the global research report.

"Automated understanding of information to provide insights and context is now a must-have for businesses. We see first-hand that our customers have a huge need for intelligent knowledge management and 360-degree views in all areas of their operation. Mindbreeze aims to be a perfect tool for the user in their respective departments," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "We strongly believe being recognized yet again as a Leader and placed highest for ability to execute is correlated to our efforts to continuously innovate and optimize our product. Our team takes great pride and joy in assisting our customers roll out Mindbreeze's AI product innovations across their organization."

More than 2,000 of the world's largest companies are already leveraging Mindbreeze's AI-powered insight engine to manage their information more efficiently and more intelligently.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. The global partner network enables time-zone-independent customer support worldwide.

