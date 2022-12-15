Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Multi-Billion Opportunity in the Hair Wigs and Extensions Industry. The Demand to Skyrocket USD 19 Billion By 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the hair wigs and extensions market will grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during 2022-2028. APAC's hair wigs and extensions market is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 17.32% during the forecast period. The shift in middle-class spending patterns, image makeovers in urban communities, and increasing use of wigs in the fashion & entertainment industry are the key trends in the hair wigs and extensions market. APAC is the largest supplier of human hair that is used in the manufacture of wigs and extensions. Moreover, with the largest population in the world, APAC sources enough hair to maintain its position among global hair suppliers. Moreover, high spending by local customers directly relates to the surge in demand for hair wigs and extensions in the market. The increase in demand for these products presents business opportunities for established vendors and start-ups to enter the global hair wigs and extensions market in the next few years.
Increasing Use of Wigs in the Fashion & Entertainment Industry Many celebrities, actors, and models have recently admitted to using hair wigs. This is an important trend in the industry as the effect of celebrities openly wearing hair wigs represents an upturn among users to wear wigs for non-functional reasons. This recent interest in hair wigs also normalizes their adoption and removes the taboo of using wigs. The adoption of hair wigs is also gaining support from social media platforms, such as Instagram, by breaking the conventional stigmas associated with using wigs in the beauty and fashion industry. Such factors have given an unprecedented growth opportunity for the hair wigs and extensions market.
In 2017, hair care accounted for 18% of the total revenue and was the second-largest segment after skin care in the global beauty market. The hair care market includes several products and services for men and women. Although core products such as serums, shampoos, and oils are still in high demand, the demand for hair wigs and extensions is gradually increasing. Consumers who prefer medium-quality hair products purchase hair wigs and extensions since they cost less than high-end hair products and services and provide better results than cheap hair products. Thus, the urge to constantly improve their appearances drives the demand for hair wigs and extensions among men and women.
3D Printing Technology has Upgraded the Wig-Making Levels
The 3D printing technology of hair wigs has developed in a way that creates thousands of hair-like structures in a few minutes. The 3D-printing technology has taken wig-making to new levels. In the 3D printing of hair wigs, a mold of the customer's head is taken to map the areas with hair loss accurately. The 3D image of the scalp is used as a template to create a micro-thin "second scalp" on a 3D printer. The micro-thin, breathable bio-polymer material used in these wigs is antifungal and antibacterial and even adapts to the person's body temperature. Also, these hair wigs are appropriate for partial or full hair replacement. Researchers in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab discovered techniques to re-create these patterns while reducing the exceptional amount of design time that's usually required. The usual process is time-consuming and led the research team to create the new platform named Cillia, which enabled it to perform tasks that normally took hours in minutes. Great Lengths is the leading global manufacturer of 100% natural human hair extensions with an established presence among the biggest courtiers such as Great Britain, Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Scandinavia, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean, Japan, Mexico, and Thailand.
About The Report
"Glance through the hair wigs and extensions market report of more than 304 pages comprising 232 tables and 84 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the industry."
The global hair wigs and extensions market size is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The industry is segmented by product type, hair type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the industry, enabling customers to analyze the market thoroughly.
31 APPENDIX
31.1 ABBREVIATIONS
