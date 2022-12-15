Mark Pihl transitions to chairman of the board for the growing materials manufacturing and precision converting firm

Web Industries Inc. has named industry veteran John S. Madej to serve as its next chief executive officer. He succeeds retiring CEO, Mark Pihl, who will now assume the role of chairman of the board at the employee-owned company,following a 47-year career, 34 of which was in dedicated service to Web Industries.

With more than 700 employees worldwide, Web Industries is a leader in the flexible materials sector-serving high-profile customers in aerospace, medical, home care, and industrial markets.

Madej joined Web Industries as president in March 2022 after 13 years with Hollingsworth Vose (H&V), where he held the COO and CFO positions.

"The focus on building and maintaining trusted relationships has a strong history and emphasis at Web Industries," Madej says. "I'm looking forward to using this strength to establish and nurture close collaborative relationships with customers."

Recent years have seen the company involved in high-profile projects, such as scaling up global production capabilities for one of the world's foremost diagnostics brands during the pandemic, and developing highly engineered thermal insulating materials for the world's top aerospace agencies and extruded products used in 5G broadband cables

Newly appointed Chairman of the Board Mark Pihl says, "I'm very much looking forward to my new role and helping John execute on our vision for the company. His successful track record across multiple industries will be invaluable in moving Web Industries toward our growth goals. As an employee-owned company, John's inspirational leadership and proven strategic skills were very attractive to us. We're all very impressed with the progress our business teams are already making under his direction."

Before working at H&V, Madej spent 24 years at General Electric in the U.S. and Japan. He served as president and CEO for Exatec LLC, a GE-Bayer joint venture.

"Web Industries has a successful history of global growth across some of today's most attractive market sectors," Madej says. "Our people are experienced, innovative, and dedicated, and I look forward to putting these advantages to work for our customers to improve their productivity, performance and profitability. At a time when supply-chain challenges are intense, Web Industries has all the right capabilities and expertise, and a reputation for a high degree of collaboration with our partners."

About Web Industries

A 100% employee-owned company, Web Industries, Inc., is one of the largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and outsource manufacturing. We help customers in the Aerospace, Medical, Personal Home Care, and Industrial markets bridge their capability gaps and accelerate their go-to-market success by leveraging close, trust-based relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their needs. From project inception through commercialization, Web offers creative problem-solving backed by deep technical and operational expertise.

