Bacardi Limited: Forbes Names Bacardi Among "World's Top Female Friendly Companies"

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Bacardi, the world's largest privately held spirits company, is toasting to being recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. The prominent list and results are based on an independent survey of approximately 85,000 women working at multinational institutions in 36 countries.

Women in Leadership is among the key pillars of the company's Belonging program, which strives to create a space where everyone is treated fairly and provided equal opportunities. Belonging at Bacardi is a global movement focused on creating programming, development opportunities and more in support of underrepresented groups in the spirits world.

Intending to unleash the potential of current and future female leaders at family-owned Bacardi, the company offers several programs to support personal and professional development. A global mentorship program links women to leaders and allies across markets and functions. In just six years, participation in the mentorship program has increased ten-fold and expanded from a single market to having participants in more than 32 countries. Internal and external programming connects Bacardi to its local communities and guest speakers who share their personal growth stories and tips for managing a more balanced life. Throughout the years, the company has produced several events and development programs crafted for women in the hospitality and spirits industry.

"We are incredibly proud for Bacardi to be recognized by Forbes as a great workplace for female talent and to continue support of women within the company and our industry," says Leila Stansfield, Global Belonging Lead and Head of Global Travel Retail for Bacardi. "We recognize that creating a sense of Belonging for all inspires an inclusive and diverse culture, creating a strong foundation for ongoing innovation, impactful business and effective organizations."

In the global annual engagement survey, women and men rated dimensions of workplace satisfaction, wellness, DEI, and other core topics, similarly, demonstrating best-in-class engagement levels across both genders at Bacardi.

"This is a milestone in our Belonging journey at Bacardi - one which continues as we always strive to do more and we look forward to expanding our work in support of women," says Scott Northcutt, SVP Global Human Resources and Executive Sponsor for Belonging for Bacardi. "We aim to create a workplace where everyone feels appreciated for who they are, what they do, and who they can become."

Last year, Bacardi made the Forbes World's Best Employers list and has been certified Great Place to Work® in more than 50 sites.

In partnership with Statista, Forbes set out to identify the 400 companies excelling in championing women at work. The honorees offer competitive pay, substantial career advancement opportunities, and flexible work arrangements that experts agree are important in correcting gender inequities.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: http://www.bacardilimited.com/good-spirited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732025/Forbes-Names-Bacardi-Among-Worlds-Top-Female-Friendly-Companies