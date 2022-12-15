Shenzhen LiTime Technology's new lithium-ion system has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. It comes with a five-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 4,000 cycles.LiTime has developed a new lithium-ion storage system based for residential rooftop PV projects. "The 12 V 100 Ah Smart battery is an all-in-one LiFePO4 battery specifically designed for home solar energy storage, trolling motors, RVs, and more off-grid applications," said the Chinese battery manufacturer. The lithium-ion system has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. It measures ...

