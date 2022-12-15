International Paper Company: Focus on Supply Chain: Third-Party Certification and Engagement With Family Forest Owners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / We also use third-party certification systems, including the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) to verify sourcing from sustainably managed forests. In 2021, 32% of fiber sourced by our mills was sourced from a third-party forest management standard such as FSC, PEFC or SFI. All other material sourced met the FSC Controlled Wood standard, SFI sourcing standard, and underwent due diligence through our mapping tool ForSite

Following a growing customer demand for certified products, we formed Certified Forest Management LLC (CFM) in 2012. CFM is our own FSC forest management group, which provides a cost-effective option for small, private landowners to become FSC certified. Since 2012, CFM has enrolled and maintained FSC forest management certification for 488 properties in 11 states, encompassing approximately 994,000 acres. In 2021, 105 new properties were added to our CFM group including new sourcing areas near our Pensacola, Florida and Flint River, Georgia mills.

97% of the fiber International Paper purchased in 2021 was sourced in the U.S. and 3% in Canada.

IP Launches Fiber Supply Recognition Program

International Paper presented its inaugural Award for Vision 2030 Healthy and Abundant Forest Excellence in October 2021. The awards recognize employees who make exceptional contributions to our progress to achieve our Vision 2030 Healthy and Abundant Forests goal through risk mitigation, compliance checks and contributions to our conservation partnerships.

Of the ~55 million tons of fiber International Paper purchased in 2021 (including recycled)

66% came from sources that were verified as meeting our Healthy and Abundant Forests goal

28% from forests managed to the PEFC or SFI® Forest Management standards

24% 2nd-party verified through our ForSite GIS platform and sawmill due diligence

10% from recycled fiber purchased in North America

4% from forests managed to the FSC® standard

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

