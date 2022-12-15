Titan Solar Power Partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Titan Solar Power , winner of the 2022 Top Solar Contractors award, is pleased to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish America.

Titan Solar Power has worked hard to build a supportive, team-based culture that inspires their employees to support both the partners and dealers that partner with Titan in their short-term and long-term growth. But, to Titan Solar Power, this is not enough. They believe that reaching into the community to help and support those around them is the most effective way to live up to the company's core values. To this end, they have recently launched the Titan Cares program and with their additional partnership with Make-A-Wish, Titan Solar Power is looking forward to being able to make a real difference in the lives of those around them.

"Titan is thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish to provide life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Sam Jones, Director of PR and Marketing at Titan Solar Power. "We have made a three-year commitment to support the Make-A-Wish team in granting wishes nationwide, and we plan to have hands-on involvement whenever possible. We believe this will be an incredibly fulfilling experience for Titan staff and the Make-A-Wish team and Wish families."

Find out more about the Titan Cares program on Instagram .

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.

ABOUT TITAN SOLAR POWER

As the Nation's leading Rooftop Solar Contractor, Titan Solar Power partners with like-minded Solar Sales Companies and Dealers partner to deliver world-class installationswith industry-leading customer experience. Titan handles all aspects of a solar module installation. Part of their process is to provide homeowners the information they need to make an informed decision about installing the right solar module. They take pride in their work and know that it will stand the test of time. As a Titan partner, you can rest assured they are committed to ensuring every customer is elated with their decision to go solar.

Titan Solar Power has been declared No. 1 Rooftop Solar Contractor for 2021, 2019 and 2018; No. 1 Residential Solar Contractor in 2021; Top Solar Contractor and Top Residential Contractor in 2022 and is on the Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractors List.

CONTACT:

Samantha Jones Director of PR and Marketing

1-855-729-7652

info@titansolarpower.com

SOURCE: Titan Solar Power

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731915/Titan-Solar-Power-Partners-with-Make-A-Wish-Foundation