Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Provider in North America PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2022. The company ranks as a front-runner to support Healthcare Industry clients in end-to-end operations across the CXM provider spectrum.

The study evaluated multiple criteria, including key CXM investments. Besides a robust partnership ecosystem, Everest Group noted Teleperformance investments in proprietary tools such as TP Interact for advanced analytics, TP Chat Bot, and TP Gamification for employee engagement, as well as innovative piloting of crypto solutions. Client portfolio was another competitive study aspect assessed by Everest Group, noting Teleperformance has a list of renowned Healthcare clients and successful business cases proving its expertise, scope and scale across the landscape.

"Teleperformance has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) in North America PEAK Matrix Assessment in 2022. This is due to its robust scale of operations, end-to-end process coverage across the healthcare payer and provider value chains, a strong suite of proprietary solutions and a competent capability network across onshore and offshore locations," said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It offers adept CX advisory services, innovative cloud-shoring solutions, and strong omnichannel proposition, making it a popular choice for healthcare enterprises seeking digital CXM services."

Among other Teleperformance's strengths highlighted in the North America market study is the company's leading position as a CXM provider capable of offering value-added services to its clients. This includes leveraging its network of over 24,000 professionals and 25 delivery centers in the US and serving clients in both English and Spanish among other languages. Everest Group also identified the Health Advocate acquisition as a critical expansion of capabilities and expertise in serving Fortune 500 healthcare clients. In the provider space, the research firm also highlighted that non-voice channels of communication exhibiting digital-first solutions, such as e-mail and chat, support a significant portion of the company's portfolio.

"We are pleased to receive this newly published, independent competitive assessment from Everest Group regarding our North American Healthcare industry position. With the increasing focus of the healthcare market on member and patient experience in the US post-pandemic phase, Teleperformance has evolved to provide even more strategic and transformative long-term services and solutions to support the growing need for a better-quality end user experience. Achieving the highest score in the Leaders category confirms we are well positioned and on the right track to best support our clients' accelerating needs and transformation journeys", said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien.

