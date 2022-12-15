ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Pledges $1.5M in Clean Air Tech - Hurricane Recovery

Leader in advanced air and surface purification technology to provide product to families impacted by devastating floods

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / ActivePure Technologies, LLC, an advanced air and surface purification technology company, today announced that it is pledging over one million dollars' worth of products to families and businesses facing the effects of Hurricane Ian through its new Vollara Cares initiative. ActivePure has already provided Florida recipients with $700,000 worth of the technology.

Over a month after category four Hurricane Ian and days after category one Hurricane Nicole impacted the state, Florida residents are diligently working to recover from the financial and physical damages. Among the problems impacting the affected communities are flood damage and subsequent mold exposure.

To assist Florida businesses and residents, ActivePure has committed over 1.5 million dollars worth of its proven surface and air purification units to help control the spread of mold particles.

"In light of Hurricane Ian's devastating effect on Florida, many are concerned about mold growth in workplaces and homes. As families and businesses work to repair the damages caused by the hurricane, we are working diligently to aid in the process as they rebuild their homes, workplaces and lives," said Joe Urso, CEO and chairman of ActivePure Technologies. "The aftermath of the hurricanes is heartbreaking. Many of our associates and customers have been affected. We hope that ActivePure Technology will help people recover from this disaster by mitigating some of the damage caused by these natural disasters."

With millions of Floridians ordered to evacuate and over $60 billion worth of privately insured damage, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left devastating destruction in their trails. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a hurricane also poses many risks to one's health, including the potential for mold growth. Mold can quickly grow in the presence of water within 24 to 48 hours of high humidity or water presence, and it can cause health problems in people exposed to it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold can cause respiratory illnesses symptomized as shortness of breath, itchiness and allergy symptoms. Even when there is no water damage, when electricity goes out in Florida humidity, mold starts growing inside homes.

Mold is a widespread concern in buildings and homes, especially in older buildings or those affected by humidity and flood damage. Testing has proven that ActivePure is effective at reducing 99.9% of airborne mold contamination for two of the most common forms, Aspergillus Niger (fungal mold) and Bacillus Globigii (bacterial mold).

Through advanced photocatalysis, the air purification technology recreates indoors the self-cleaning mechanism that naturally occurs outdoors, photolysis. Advanced photocatalysis creates molecules that actively neutralize pathogens in the air and on surfaces. This has been demonstrated in unaffiliated laboratory testing to reduce over 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 virus, bacteria, fungi and VOCs.



ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. In 2022, ActivePure Technologies, LLC was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. ActivePure has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' six brands include Aerus, Aerus Enterprise Solutions, ActivePure, Allergy Buyers Club, The Pure Company and Vollara. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

