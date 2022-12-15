Adoption of all resolutions presented in line with the recommendations of the Board of Directors

Implementation of the separation of powers: Thibaut du Fayet appointed Chief Executive Officer Didier Hoch will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors



Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that the Combined General Meeting of December 15, 2022 was able to deliberate, the quorum having been reached.

The shareholders followed all the voting recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors adopted the following decisions:

the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors were separated as planned following the Annual General Meeting of May 19, 2022;

Mr. Thibaut du Fayet, previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Didier Hoch, previously Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Didier Hoch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pherecydes Pharma, stated: "Since taking up his position a few months ago, Thibaut has led the strategic review within the company and has largely contributed to its operational progress. This is why I proposed his appointment, which was unanimously accepted by the Board of Directors. We will continue to work closely together for the development of Pherecydes Pharma in order to deploy the full potential of this unique company in phagotherapy, the medical field of the future. Finally, I would like to thank all of our shareholders who expressed their votes at this meeting for their commitment and support

The consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the Meeting of December 15, 2022 will be available on the Company's website, under Shareholders General Meeting, within the legal deadlines.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005674/en/

