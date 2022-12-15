Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has been recognized for its climate change performance and transparency leadership by the Climate Change Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Gecina has also made progress in the GRESB rankings, with an overall score of 94/100, and seen its AAA rating confirmed by MSCI.

With the publication of the CDP Climate Change ratings, Gecina is one of the select group of companies to have been awarded an "A" rating in this climate change benchmark. Just 283 companies out of more than 18,000 assessed have been awarded this maximum rating. Gecina is one of the 24 French companies included in the CDP's annual list of climate leaders.

The key factors behind this rating include the Group's CSR ambitions, and particularly the energy efficiency of its redevelopments, the rollout of its Carbon Net Zero Plan 2030 (CAN0P 2030), targeting a drastic reduction in energy consumption and emissions for its operational portfolio by 2030, and the decarbonization of its energy mix.

The Group is further strengthening its operational asset management actions with a focus on more energy efficiency, which will enable it to maintain this score over the coming years.

Recognized CSR policy and concrete results

GRESB, which assesses the ESG performance of real estate companies each year, confirmed the improvement in Gecina's CSR performance, with an overall score of 94/100, up by 1 point over one year. The Group also increased its score to 99/100 for redevelopments.

In addition, Gecina was recognized in the MSCI rankings, retaining its AAA rating for the fifth consecutive year, positioning the Group as one of the top 18% of the best performers worldwide.

Alongside this, for the ninth consecutive year, Gecina received Gold in the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) Awards, highlighting the quality and exhaustiveness of its CSR reporting.

Gecina has a global CSR policy, which has been one of its core features for many years and is based around four pillars: energy efficiency low carbon, circular economy, biodiversity and occupant well-living.

Illustrating this, since 2008, the Group has reduced greenhouse gas emissions across its operational portfolio by 61%. The circular economy actions rolled out for 100% of the developments underway have also enabled Gecina to reduce the carbon footprint of its projects by 42% in five years.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.6 billion euros at end-June 2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

