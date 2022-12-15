Creative Artists Agency: CAA Foundation's 2022 "Young Party" Event Series Raises Over $315,000 for Nonprofit Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in partnership with the CAA Task Force, a group of emerging leaders who spearhead many of the company's most significant fundraising and community activities, hosted the in-person return of the annual Young Party fundraisers in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and London. Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events gathered next-gen professionals and talent across the entertainment industry, and featured online auctions that contributed to a total raise of over $315,000.

Since their inception, the events have raised more than $4.8 million for charitable organizations including the Los Angeles and Tennessee chapters of Communities In Schools (CIS), the nation's leading dropout prevention organization; DonorsChoose, the leading fundraising site for teachers; and Nordoff Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity.

"Under the guidance of next-gen leaders at CAA, we're incredibly proud of the success of our Young Parties," said Natalie Tran, Executive Director, CAA Foundation. "Each year our fundraisers continue to grow, allowing our impact and support for our nonprofit partners to go even further. These events allow us to bring our industries together, and show up in a meaningful way for our communities."

"This year's Young London party was a huge success for Nordoff Robbins. Through this long-term partnership with CAA, we have had the pleasure of working closely with the CAA Task Force, an incredibly talented group of young leaders that have kindly shared their time, skills, and expertise," said Sandy Trappitt, Head of Partnerships, Nordoff Robbins. "This vital money and support will all go directly towards our mission to share music's true power as far and wide as possible, helping people across the UK to connect and communicate through music therapy."

"We are so grateful for our partnership with the CAA Task Force and all they do to support our work throughout the year at the Los Angeles and Tennessee chapters of Communities In Schools," said Leah Susi, Chief Development Officer, CIS Tennessee. "We couldn't be more grateful to be the beneficiaries of the funds that allow us to continue to support the most vulnerable students through case management, basic needs, and social emotional support."

"PS 15 and our stakeholders are immensely grateful to the CAA Task Force for its continued support of the development of our school community," said Kathleen Shamwell, PS 15 Community School Director. "Their generous fundraising and volunteer efforts enabled teachers to purchase resources that inspire project-based learning and creativity in our classrooms and the return of our annual Thanksgiving dinner that benefits our most vulnerable families."

The Young Parties were planned and hosted by members of the CAA Task Force, a group of young leaders who work closely with the CAA Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive social change through strategic partnerships & campaigns, volunteerism, and close work with the agency's clients on their philanthropic strategies. The Task Force was founded in 2002 and grew out of the desire of the agency's staff to make a difference in their communities. Each year, the group volunteers their time and energy and organizes benefits in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London for various non-profit partner organizations.

ABOUT CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for seven consecutive years, CAA represents more than 3,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS (CIS)

At Communities In Schools® (CIS®), we believe that every student, regardless of race, gender, ability, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their full potential in school and beyond. We walk by their side, in their communities, to challenge the systems and barriers that stand between them and their success in life. For more information, visit www.communitiesinschools.org.

ABOUT NORDOFF ROBBINS

As the UK's largest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins believes in the value of music for all people in society, using the power of music to help those affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities, or feelings of isolation. It provides a range of different sessions for children and adults of all ages in its centres across London, Manchester, Newcastle and Scotland - from specialised one-to-one music therapy, to shared sessions for groups of different sizes and formats. Nordoff Robbins also works in partnership with over 315 organisations across the UK to bring music therapy to as many vulnerable people who could benefit from it as possible. These include schools, care homes, hospices, hospitals, mental health services, and brain injury units. For more information, please visit www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk.

ABOUT PS 15

PS 15 is an amazing school located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Our students benefit from small class sizes, a caring and committed team of educators, and an approach to instruction that values and fosters inquiry, exploration, and experiential learning. We believe in the potential of all students and are committed to nurturing them. For more information, please visit www.ps15.org.

