Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Lappeenranta, Finland today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further examine deployment of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR) as a research and test reactor in city of Lappeenranta at or near the University's campus. The reactor will be operated as a training, research and test facility and will connect to the district heating network of Lappeenrannan Energia, the municipally owned energy company providing carbon-free district heating to the university, city and surrounding area.

A leading energy research university, LUT research supports the world's transition to carbon neutrality in all societal and industrial sectors. The MMR research and test reactor will test new technologies to decarbonize energy production, microgrid integration, and help train the future workforce through hands-on experience with a next-generation high-temperature gas-cooled microreactor.

"The work LUT is doing in transitioning to a carbon-neutral world is important and the MMR is the perfect research and training facility to advance their knowledge and experience, especially when it comes to decarbonizing district heating systems," said Francesco Venneri, CEO and Founder of Ultra Safe Nuclear.

According to the World Nuclear Association, district heating is widely used in Finland but is largely fueled by fossil fuels such as peat and coal, which is to be phased out by 2029. At 15 MW to 30 MW of thermal energy, the MMR is small enough to be located near district heating loads. The unmatched safety of the MMR and its Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel mean owners and regulators can site these MMR Energy Systems with confidence.

"The safety and design of the MMR makes partnering with Ultra Safe Nuclear the ideal choice for LUT and for Finland as we work toward decarbonized municipal and industrial heat supply and a carbon-neutral world," said Juhani Hyvärinen, Professor of Modelling in Nuclear Engineering at LUT.

The project at LUT joins the growing list of global training, test, and research MMR projects at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the USA and at McMaster University in Canada.

