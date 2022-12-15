Exponential Technology Group (XTG) today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., a specialist in product design, development, testing, and the supply of semiconductors, systems, and electronic components. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Braemac is based in Sydney, Australia, with 17 offices globally and offers support from design through to product realization, driving innovation with industry-leading semiconductor and electronic component partners providing extensive design and supply chain management expertise.

"We welcome the Braemac team to the XTG family of companies," said Glenn Smith, acting President of the Exponential Technology Group. "Braemac brings a very experienced management team and a business model that fits extremely well into XTG's vision of helping engineers solve technical problems as well as having the experience and expertise to design a customer's smart product from scratch, and then managing the bill-of-materials and supply chain through production."

Behind these companies lies even more the strength of XTG's parent company, Mouser Electronics, a global authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronics components, recognized as the world leader in the introduction of new products with the widest selection of in-stock products for new designs. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., Mouser and XTG are part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

According to Braemac President Jonathan Mitchell, "The Exponential Technology Group is a great fit for Braemac. Companies within XTG maintain their own areas of expertise and focus while collaborating within the group to deliver new technological solutions globally."

Braemac was advised by Allier Capital and Norton Rose Fulbright Australia. XTG advisors in Australia were the law firm of Clayton Utz and PwC.

About Exponential Technology Group

Exponential Technology Group (XTG) is a collection of companies specializing in designing products and supplying semiconductors and electronic components that enable smart electronic systems in automotive, medical, wireless, industrial, and IoT. XTG operates as an independent member of the Mouser and TTI family of companies. The companies within the XTG group include the Design Services Companies of BGM Electronic Services, Connected Development, and Paragon Innovations, plus the supply chain experts and specialty semiconductor distributors of RFMW Ltd, Symmetry Electronics, Changnam I.N.T. LTD. To learn more, visit http://www.xponentialgroup.com/

About Braemac

Braemac is a leading distributor Headquartered in Australia, with 17 offices worldwide. Braemac supplies semiconductors, electronic components, interface products, systems, and services related to the end-product design, manufacture, and technical support for products, including single-board computers, displays, power supplies, cable assemblies, as well as value-added product assembly, and turnkey products. To learn more, visit http://www.braemac.com

