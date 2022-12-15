Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2022 | 18:50
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,000 and Hundreds of New Toys to the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Toys for Tots with a check for $7,000 today, comprised of proceeds from unused slot vouchers and a large cash supplement from Delaware Park. Also donated: a vast amount of toys from a six-week collection period, graciously contributed by Casino guests, as well as 50 make-up kits and 50 basketballs, purchased by Delaware Park. Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing said, "In the spirit of the season, our guest participation has been exemplary this month. We are so happy to help spread holiday cheer to local children via these gifts."

Delaware Park Casino & Racing, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Pictured are Delaware Park Casino & Racing President and General Manager Ron Baumann, US Marine Corps Sergeant James Adams and Kate Attarian, Director of Human Resources for Delaware Park.

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the toy collection program. Since 1947 The Marine Corps and Toys for Tots Has Been Making a Difference in the Lives of American Families. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

About Delaware Park

Delaware Park Casino & Racing offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines and table games on two spacious levels, a Poker Room, full college and pro sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Oberle-Howard
(302) 355-1053
jennifer.oberle@delawarepark.com
777 Delaware Park Boulevard, Wilmington, Delaware 19804
www.delawarepark.com

SOURCE: Delaware Park Casino & Racing

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731941/Delaware-Park-Casino-Racing-Donates-7000-and-Hundreds-of-New-Toys-to-the-Marine-Corps-Reserves-Toys-for-Tots

