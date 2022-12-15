The "Law Enforcement Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services By Deployment By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global law enforcement software market size is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and analyses future market growth.

Effective communication is also necessary to ensure safety and a reasonable success rate for law enforcement professionals. Through the computerization of general examination procedures and the automation of work processes, this software improves the operational execution of law enforcement.

They enable law enforcement to exchange securely guarded data with other offices or organizations and convey criminal information. Such factors will drive the law enforcement market growth in the forecast period.

In response to the pandemic, departments across the nation have taken a variety of actions, including re-assigning personnel to high-traffic locations, stopping training, roll calls, and community outreach programs, issuing citations for minor offenses, putting safety measures in place for officers, and restricting access to departmental facilities.

Moreover, the pandemic exposed some key obstacles for law enforcement related to enforcing public restrictions and ever-changing crime patterns. This will drive the market during the forecast period. These applications automate standard examination procedures and reduce the work process automation efforts in the information section of law enforcement. To help law enforcement agencies track illegal activity, modern solutions are combined with security tools and cutting-edge technology.

Law Enforcement Software Market Report Highlights

Record management segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period; A significant part of an organization's document management policies is electronic records management. In addition to helping an organization manage records systematically throughout their lifecycle, it also allows them to recycle them.

Cloud-based service accounted for a significant portion of the global revenue share. In addition to having access to critical case records, law enforcement personnel can manually manage, configure, and secure the computing infrastructure and data. Although on-premises solutions are more expensive than cloud-based ones, many law enforcement and public safety organizations are switching to this deployment model due to security concerns because they handle highly private data.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. This area is also observing dynamic changes in implementing and adopting the latest technologies with the proper infrastructure. In addition, increasing demand for an improved platform is predicted to increase the need for the industry in this area.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects

Restraints and Challenges

Government Compliances and Regulations

The publisher has segmented the law enforcement software market report based on solution type, service, deployment, and region:

Law Enforcement Software, Solution Type Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

Computer-aided dispatch

Case Management

Record Management

Jail Management

Incident Response

Digital Policing

Law Enforcement Software, Service Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

Implementation

Consulting

Training and Support

Law Enforcement Software, Deployment Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Law Enforcement Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Law Enforcement Software Market Insights

5. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution

6. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service

7. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment

8. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Motorola Solutions

Nuance Communications

ESRI

Numerica Corporation

eForce Software

Matrix Pointe Software

Presynct technologies

ALEN Inc.

DXC Technology

Guardian Alliance Technologies

Column Case Management

Matrix Pointe Software

CyberTech

Lexipol

Tracker Products

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

CODY Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8uuvp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005940/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900