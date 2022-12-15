Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Veebar Tech is announcing an innovative device to ensure the safety of seniors in the kitchen. This device adds a layer of protection to existing kitchen appliances, helping to prevent potentially dangerous accidental fires.

The Canada-based tech company was founded by Ayda Naserialiabadi and Younes Sadat-Nejad, graduates of engineering school.

With the ground-breaking device, family caregivers can monitor kitchen activity like stove usage and smoke detector readings. Caregivers will receive notifications on their mobile phones whenever unusual activities are detected, like the stove being left on for more than 45 minutes or an unexpected smoke alarm. This ensures that appropriate action can be taken quickly if needed, protecting loved ones from any potential danger.

The company says the wireless, battery-powered device is easy to install and can be set up in minutes. The system is also compatible with all kitchen appliances, allowing users to monitor multiple devices at once.

How Was the Device Developed?

Veebar Tech's innovative device was developed by Ayda and Younes when they were in university and won several awards that provided them with the funds and resources to launch the product at scale, the company says.

The company conducted extensive research in the areas of fire safety, elderly care and monitoring technology, exploring how they could use existing technologies to create a product that would be both affordable and beneficial for seniors.

They also spoke with several caregivers and seniors to better understand their needs and the challenges they faced when it came to staying safe at home.

"We were surprised to see how many seniors have been through near-death experiences in the kitchen," said Younes. "They had thought forgetting to turn off the stove was just part of aging. But this is something that can be prevented. With our device, we hope to make a difference in their lives."

"Many people are hesitant to replace their existing home appliances with modern technology, so we developed our solution as an add-on - this way they can keep the devices that have been a part of their everyday lives without having to completely change over," he added.

"With the help and support of our mentors and clients, we have been able to expand our product to include more solutions under one umbrella to smarten up more than just two home appliances. Now we are working very hard in terms of marketing and tech development to spread the word and create peace of mind for the caregivers while bringing safety and independence for the seniors," said Ayda.

For more information on Veebar Tech, you can follow the company on Instagram and Twitter at @veebartech or contact Ayda via e-mail at ayda@veebartech.ca.

Press Contact:

Co-founder:

Ayda Naserialiabadi

ayda@veebartech.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148041