15.12.2022 | 20:06
154 Leser
IDENTIFLIGHT TO PROTECT AVIAN WILDLIFE FROM TURBINE COLLISIONS AT MASDAR WIND FARM IN UZBEKISTAN

Masdar's 500-megawatt Zarafshan wind farm will be the largest renewables project in Central Asia

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentiFlight is pleased to announce that the IdentiFlight avian detection technology will be utilized throughout a wind farm development in Zarafshan, Uzbekistan. The 500-megawatt wind project will be Uzbekistan's first utility-scale wind farm and the largest renewables project in Central Asia. IdentiFlight will provide 74 units for coverage for the entire wind farm, protecting 12 avian species, including species of endangered Old World vultures.