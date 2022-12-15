Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - A leading liquidity and technology provider for the global trading industry, B2Broker, has successfully launched brand-new liquidity offers as a result of successive enhancements in its liquidity solutions. In addition to the reduced volume fees, the new commercials' entry barriers have been significantly lowered. In accordance with the announcement, the new agreement provides brokers with even greater opportunities to grow their businesses while effectively minimizing their costs.

B2Broker Releases Brand-New Liquidity Offer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/148057_IMG_2427.jpg

Lowered Liquidity Fees for Brokers

Based on the needs of the market, B2Broker has reduced its volume fees across the following financial instruments: Spot FX, Metals, Indices, Energies, and Commodities:

Enhanced Crypto Liquidity Fee Ladder for Brokers

The first level of the ladder for B2Broker's market-leading Crypto CFDs has been dropped from 0.035% to 0.03% and even lower, as part of efforts to cut liquidity volume charges:

Reduced Minimum Monthly Commission

There has been a reduction in the minimum monthly fee from $1,250 to $1,000.

Entry Deposit Amount Slashed by 50%

The minimum deposit amount has been reduced by 50%, from $20,000 to just $10,000.

Concluding Remarks



A new version of B2Broker's Institutional Liquidity offers an unequaled mix of solution abundance and unheard-of cost effectiveness, all with the security of a reliable liquidity and technology provider. The new arrangement was created to help clients grow their company with a reduced fee schedule on five key asset classes, new minimum monthly costs for brokers, lower deposit requirements, and lower liquidity volume fees for Crypto CFDs.

Company: B2Broker

Contact: Steve Chow

Email: mail@b2broker.net

Country: Hong Kong

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148057