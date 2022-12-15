Dayton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Flannel Plaid Strategies, a top Dayton, Ohio financial services firm announced a new financial program. Centered around helping the middle-class tackle debt and have financial comfort the program is designed to help its clients be financially independent without having budgeting as a necessity.



In this approach, Founder Jennifer Barnett and her team at Flannel Plaid Strategies are utilizing a number of methods to achieve these goals. One such way is to use insurance products, specifically indexed products, to protect assets.



"We're excited to bring our debt elimination strategies into this program as the methods behind eliminating debt are often misunderstood and underutilized, but we're excited to show people the potential they have for wealth building," says Barnett. "It's been a game changer for our clients and we're eager to share this knowledge with more people."



In addition to helping individuals build wealth, Flannel Plaid Strategies also offers unique benefits plans for small businesses looking to attract and retain top talent. At Flannel Plaid Strategies, the team is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses improve their financial wellness and achieve their goals. With a personalized approach and a deep understanding of the potential of insurance products, Flannel Plaid Strategies is leading the way in wealth building for the middle class.











One of the unique aspects of Flannel Plaid Strategies' approach is its focus on the middle class. According to Jen, many financial planning firms overlook this important demographic, leaving them to rely on 401(k) Plans and budgeting to support their retirement. Flannel Plaid Strategies aims to provide a better option for the middle class, one that allows them to tackle debt and build wealth without having to sacrifice their current lifestyle.

In addition to their work with individuals, Flannel Plaid Strategies also offers benefits plans for small businesses. "We're excited to be able to offer these unique benefits plans to small businesses," says Jennifer. "Not only do they help businesses attract and retain top talent, but they also provide a valuable service to their employees, allowing them to build wealth and secure their financial future."

