PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Bank and Boston Children's Museum Present Big & Little Podcast: How To Help Our Kids "Grow Up Great"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Reaching children in their earliest years not only helps them develop the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills they need to succeed, but can also inspire lifelong enthusiasm for learning. On today's podcast, Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow sits down with Dr. Jeanette Betancourt from Sesame Workshop and Sally McCrady from PNC Bank to learn more about their partnership - Grow Up Great, an initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

To access educational resources and learn more about Grow Up Great check out:

https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/

https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/corporate-responsibility/grow-up-great.html

About Big & Little

A podcast for adults, about families, kids, and our world. Big & Little explores relevant topics ranging from play, learning, creativity, resilience, and health through interviews with people from varied professions and who have different perspectives and experiences. Hosted by Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow.

Sponsored by PNC Bank

