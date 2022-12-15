Anzeige
Freitag, 16.12.2022
WKN: 867679 ISIN: US6934751057 Ticker-Symbol: PNP 
Frankfurt
15.12.22
16:09 Uhr
137,00 Euro
-6,00
-4,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2022 | 22:02
PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Bank and Boston Children's Museum Present Big & Little Podcast: How To Help Our Kids "Grow Up Great"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Reaching children in their earliest years not only helps them develop the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills they need to succeed, but can also inspire lifelong enthusiasm for learning. On today's podcast, Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow sits down with Dr. Jeanette Betancourt from Sesame Workshop and Sally McCrady from PNC Bank to learn more about their partnership - Grow Up Great, an initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

To access educational resources and learn more about Grow Up Great check out:

  • https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/
  • https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/corporate-responsibility/grow-up-great.html

About Big & Little

A podcast for adults, about families, kids, and our world. Big & Little explores relevant topics ranging from play, learning, creativity, resilience, and health through interviews with people from varied professions and who have different perspectives and experiences. Hosted by Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow.

Sponsored by PNC Bank

PNC Financial Services Group, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732102/PNC-Bank-and-Boston-Childrens-Museum-Present-Big-Little-Podcast-How-To-Help-Our-Kids-Grow-Up-Great

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
