Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"). CENTR Brands Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), which was held on December 13, 2022. As was highlighted during the meeting, the Company's shareholders voted to approve all items on the docket, including setting the number of directors; appointing KPMG to continue as auditors; and a revised Equity Incentive Plan that better aligns team compensation to the long-term success of the Company.





CENTR is extremely excited about the expansion of its beverage portfolio with the recent announcement of its non-CBD portfolio of CENTR Enhanced and CENTR Enhanced+ (together "CENTR Enhanced"), expanding the Company's product offering into the multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness functional beverage market. CENTR Enhanced is a refreshing, ZERO calorie, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients to help consumers improve mental focus, mood and cognitive awareness, reduce stress, and improve immunity.

Earlier this month, the Company successfully completed its initial production run of CENTR Enhanced at its WA-based co-packing partner which will allow CENTR Enhanced to be available for sale at the beginning of the year. As the Company enters the new year, CENTR Enhanced will initially be available through the Company's DTC e-commerce channel while we build distribution within both our existing account footprint and on-board new distributor relationships.

CENTR has expanded its U.S. based sales team to meet the demand of its thousands of existing grocery, retail & restaurant relationships, collaborate with a growing matrix of regional and national distributors, and expand its selling footprint through North America as the Company works through its Canadian rollout with CENTR Enhanced. In addition to the Company's sales leadership expansion, CENTR is in discussions with several high-profile personalities and influencers who have personal brands that not only align with our brand ethos but will also help reach millions of additional consumers looking to find their CENTR. Further announcements will be made once those discussions have been finalized.

"We are pleased with our progress to date on the various corporate initiatives that lay the groundwork for an exciting 2023." Arjan Chima, CEO.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, nootropic and adaptogen, non-CBD sparkling functional beverage incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

