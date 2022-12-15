eYs3D Microelectronics: eYs3D Hits CES with Computer Vision and AI for Medical, AIoT, Industrial and Retail Robotics

Intelligent Heterogeneous Integration Gives Machines Brains, Eyes and Senses

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / eYs3D, a silicon-plus-AI computer vision solutions company, will showcase a powerful new vision platform for robotics at the upcoming CES 2023, January 5-8. Additionally it will demonstrate innovative applications for a range of market sectors, including smart medical, AIoT, industrial, and retail robotics. eYs3D will demonstrate its solutions at 2 booth locations, one at the LVCC, Booth #15769, Central Hall and the other in the Venetian at Eureka Park, Booth 65200, AT1, Hall G.

eYs3D offers a one-stop-shop computer vision source, ranging from a computer vision development framework and processor, stereo video and 3D depth camera, to prototyping 3D sensing camera design services and tailoring a subsystem for custom products.

The stereo vision depth sensing products use advanced ISPs (Imaging Signal Processors), stereo depth processors and various operating system/AI SDKs (software development kits) and wrappers that are easily adapted and integrated for different solutions:

Medical : The company's intelligent medical products offer precise depth maps, 3D point cloud images, and reproduction of objects as holograms for augmented reality (AR) and 3D reconstructed scenes.

: The company's intelligent medical products offer precise depth maps, 3D point cloud images, and reproduction of objects as holograms for augmented reality (AR) and 3D reconstructed scenes. AIoT : Its 3D cameras utilize AIoT technology to capture 3D facial models for anti-spoofing facial recognition and authentication as well as people-counting, and collection of demographic information for smart entry and digital kiosks.

: Its 3D cameras utilize AIoT technology to capture 3D facial models for anti-spoofing facial recognition and authentication as well as people-counting, and collection of demographic information for smart entry and digital kiosks. Industrial : For industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) eYs3D offers accurate depth perception and a 108-degree diagonal field of vision.

: For industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) eYs3D offers accurate depth perception and a 108-degree diagonal field of vision. Retail: Its retail computer vision subsystems upgrade a customer's purchase experience, using eYs3D's latest 3D cameras for tracking merchandise movements and transactions. The computer vision solution also allows for grab-and-go checkout, inventory, and logistics management.

eYs3D CES Product Showcase

The company will highlight its XINK PaaS (Platform as a Service) , a cost-effective development tool for applications in the robotics and AIoT markets. XINK is powered by eYs3D's eCV1 AI chip -- incorporating an ARM-based CPU and NPU processing unit.

It will also feature a next-generation stereo video and depth processor, the eSP879. This IC enhances object edge, optimizes depth de-noising and outputs HD quality 3D depth data, saving computing power and bandwidth.

Additionally the company will focus on application-specific stereo depth cameras, including the G100-2 wide FoV, the G100g2 GMSL2 interface, as well as an eSP879-enabled 3D camera YX8077. These cameras deliver a variety of solutions and frame rates for 3D point cloud data creation.

The company also will have on hand jointly-developed ASV (Active Stereo Vision) depth cameras Ref-B3 and Ref-B6, the result of a partnership with STMicroelectronics. The cameras incorporate a pair of STMicro's high-BSI performance global shutter image sensors for mid-to-long-range 3D sensing distances. The cameras are ideal for applications such as service robots, AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots), and AGVs (Autonomous Guided Vehicles).

"The robotics industry - from autonomous mobile applications to smart retail - demands sophisticated levels of computer vision and processing," said James Wang, Chief Strategy Officer of eYs3D. "The surging interest in our technology motivated us to come back to CES with our partners and show a wide range of new capabilities and demos."

eYs3D will showcase its solutions at 2 booth locations:

LVCC, Booth #15769, Central Hall and

Venetian, Eureka Park, Booth 65200, AT1, Hall G

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics is an ARM IoT fund-invested fabless IC design house with the ability in semiconductor and system design. The company focuses on computer vision processors and specializes in 3D stereo vision solutions. As one of the earliest ventures in 3D technology, eYs3D was design-in with multiple tier-one brands in VR, robotics and IoT devices. eYs3D's state-of-the-art stereo vision depth IC and module offer customers more integrated value in bringing 3d sensing into real applications, realizing computer vision with human perception incorporated with A.I. For further information visit www.eys3d.com.

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

PR for eYs3D

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159

SOURCE: eYs3D Microelectronics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732107/eYs3D-Hits-CES-with-Computer-Vision-and-AI-for-Medical-AIoT-Industrial-and-Retail-Robotics