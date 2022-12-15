Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 25, 2022.

To set the number of directors at six (6)

The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows:





For: Against:





3,010,765

(99.55%) 13,550

(0.45%)





To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year

All nominees proposed by management were elected. Details of the voting was as follows:











For: Withheld:

Daniel J. Russell 2,690,045

(88.95%) 334,270

(11.05%)

Tanya L. DeAngelis 2,690,045

(88.95%) 334,270

(11.05%)

Richard McGivern 2,699,695

(89.27%) 324,620

(10.73%)

Danny Sgro 2,695,695

(89.13%) 328,620

(10.87%)

Paul J. O'Sullivan 2,699,695

(89.27%) 324,620

(10.73%)



Adarsh Mehta 3,016,415

(99.74%) 7,900

(0.26%)





To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration

The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:











For: Withheld:



3,018,685

(99.81%) 5,650

(0.19%)











The Company is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 17 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

(signed) "Daniel J. Russell"

Daniel J. Russell, President

4248 Broughton Ave., Niagara Falls, Ontario L2E 0A4

Phone (604) 688-8271

E-mail: daniel.russell@synex.com

