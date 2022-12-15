CSRHub Releases Version 3.0 of RESTful Application Programming Interface

NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / CSRHub is excited to announce the release of its API V 3.0, a technical upgrade that will make our ESG data and services more accessible for users.

CSRHub was the first in the CSR/ESG data space to provide an API in 2008. Offering the third major revision of this tool, we continue our dedication to improving the success and accessibility of ESG/CSR data.

CSRHub's API V 3.0, known as a RESTful Application Programming Interface (API), offers programmatic access to the hundreds of millions of data items in the CSRHub database. Developers can easily write code that engages the depth of the platform and enables requests for CSRHub overall, category or subcategory ratings and rankings, data sources, 15 years of ratings history, and much more.

CSRHub Specification for REST Access (CSRA) Version 3.0 is faster, more powerful, and full of new methods for researching the 53,000 entities in 155 countries that CSRHub tracks. CSRHub has received feedback from our users that Version 2.7 is one of the best and most efficient tools on the market - we believe they will like Version 3.0 even more.

The upgraded features of Version 3.0 have already been integrated into our Excel Dashboard tools. We've added new templates to our library for tracking changes across a set of entities and an expanded export of data to the competitor benchmark, data source analysis, and ratings history templates we offered before.

Continuing our focus on improving the user experience, some of the additions we are most excited about in Version 3.0 include:

Search by web URL: Users can now enter a company's website in their search fields. More than 45,000 of the 53,000 entities CSRHub tracks have web URL information.

Users can now enter a company's website in their search fields. More than 45,000 of the 53,000 entities CSRHub tracks have web URL information. Bulk export of more company fields: Users can export web URL, a list of the special issues that affect a company, and a company's street address, city and state.

Users can export web URL, a list of the special issues that affect a company, and a company's street address, city and state. More rating comparisons: Users now can access category and subcategory ratings by industry, country, region, industry group, special issues, etc.

Users now can access category and subcategory ratings by industry, country, region, industry group, special issues, etc. More data element information: Users can access the names of data elements that were captured but not used in ratings.

If you haven't used our RESTful API yet, view our API in Action Video for an introduction to the system. CSRA supports corporate sustainability management, investment management, and research tasks through methods such as:

Remote procedure call-based (RPC-based) widgets that display a snapshot of the ratings for any company in the database.

Ruby on Rails-(RoR) gems that process search requests, draw tables and charts, and handle other complex code-heavy functions.

Stable URLs that point directly to each of the companies that CSRHub tracks.

Stable URLs for any search that can be executed on the CSRHub site. A user can refer to all of the companies covered by a source, in a geography or industry, or affected by a special issue. These URLs can incorporate complex AND/OR logic.

VBA function calls that can be embedded in Excel or other application. CSRHub has built an Excel Dashboard that is documented alongside the CSRA REST calls to be used as a tool to prototype REST applications.

Cell phone applications (iOS and/or Android) that request and display CSRHub ratings.

Networked platform applications that call CSRHub data through a DMZ-based handler. By feeding requests through a secure handler, the app can serve hundreds of users using an encrypted data stream.

If you want to know more about CSRHub's RESTful ESG data API and tools, please click here.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers over 50,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 30,000 companies from 134 industries in 155 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 852 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

For more information, visit www.csrhub.com or request a consultation.

