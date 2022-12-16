Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 17.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Kompetitoren eliminiert und den Elitekunden klargemacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1428J ISIN: GG00BYXVT888 Ticker-Symbol: 1VV 
Düsseldorf
16.12.22
21:00 Uhr
5,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0705,20016.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED5,0500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.