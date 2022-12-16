Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Shenzhen, a southern Chinese coastal city and high-tech hub, saw 315 projects with a total investment of 879 billion yuan (about 126.31 billion U.S. dollars) inked at a conference on December 9, as the metropolis strives to boost global investor confidence in its future development.

The 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference featured a series of activities, including 12 regional investment promotion conferences and a number of overseas parallel sessions and industrial investment promotion activities. Branch venues have been established in 16 cities on five continents.

The projects signed at the conference cover the fields of new-generation electronic information, biomedicine and health, as well as the green and low-carbon industry and the marine industry.

The conference attracted global companies in a wide range of fields, including Amazon, Intel and Maersk.

Wu Bingqing, President of Maersk Greater China, said that 50 percent of Maersk's supply chain management business in Greater China comes from Shenzhen. "Maersk is highly aligned with Shenzhen's development strategy and will continue to increase investment in Shenzhen in the future."

"Shenzhen is embracing historical development opportunities and is proving to be a hotspot for global investors in China," said James Chang, Managing Partner of Regional Economic Clusters, PwC China.

From 2019 to 2021, the Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference signed more than 600 projects, involving over 2 trillion yuan of intended investment.

As a front-runner of China's high-tech industrial development, Shenzhen boasts a host of Chinese startups and tech heavyweights, including Huawei and Tencent.

