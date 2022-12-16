DJ TRON: Happy Holidays for the TRON Frand hackathon 2022 season 3 winners

Happy Holidays for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Winners

Geneva, Switzerland | December 16, 2022 04:45 AM Eastern Standard Time

The winners of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 got an early holiday gift this Friday. The recipients of each of the 107 prizes being distributed for this season's HackaTRON were announced. There were 1185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem, and TRON Academy.

Season 3 submissions began on September 20 and ended on November 14. The judging period lasted from November 29 to December 12. In addition, a second group was chosen by Hackathon participants who were active in the TRON DAO Forum. That voting period lasted from November 29 to December 4. Then, the winners of both groups were announced on December 16.

The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 winners selected by our judges are:

Web3

1st Prize (60K): OpenATM

2nd Prize (50K): Journey by Tron Magicians

3rd Prize (40K): Hextopus

4th Prize (30K): JustPush by Team Push

5th Prize (20K): Falt by Renaissance Labs

DeFi

1st Prize (60K): Meson-To by Meson Team

2nd Prize (50K): Bunny Notes by StrawberryChocolateFudge

3rd Prize (40K): Inheritokens by Team Tokinhers

4th Prize (30K): Elk-Finance by Team Elk

5th Prize (20K): goStables by goStables Team

NFT

1st Prize (60K): Lazara

2nd Prize (50K): The TREE Token by The TREE Foundation

3rd Prize (40K): Artbeat by 4thfloor

4th Prize (30K): Fractron

5th Prize (20K): Metastore by Void

GameFi

1st Prize (60K): Galaxy Throne

2nd Prize (50K): TuruVerse by TuruGlobal

3rd Prize (40K): Trxmini.games

4th Prize (30K): Zombieland by Team Zombie

5th Prize (20K): Mushroom by 0xCatbox

The Ecosystem Track was split into two categories - technical and creative. Ten total Ecosystem winners were selected with five from each category and the same prize structure for both.

Ecosystem (Technical)

1st Prize (15K): WaveData

2nd Prize (12.5K): Tronql

3rd Prize (10K): Paylock

4th Prize (7.5K): GETO.Finance

5th Prize (5K): Interpool by Irruption Lab

Ecosystem (Creative)

1st Prize (15K): B4B.World

2nd Prize (12.5K): Road Incident Predictor

3rd Prize (10K): MetaVote Poll by Raph Strategy

4th Prize (7.5K): Xeat by BatamPride

5th Prize (5K): Nature Foretold

All projects whose team members participated in the TRON DAO Forum were eligible to vote in the peer evaluated selection of winners. The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 winners selected by the TRON DAO Forum are:

Web3

1st Prize (10K): TronHub by TronNinjas

2nd Prize (9K): dCloud by cctechmx

3rd Prize (8K): Oracula

4th Prize (7K): TsTron by Sterliakov

5th Prize (6K): Web3-scheduler by tokeniz

DeFi

1st Prize (10K): T-Boost by USTX

2nd Prize (9K): Synergy by based.builders

3rd Prize (8K): Inheritokens by Team Tokinhers

4th Prize (7K): Garble.Money by GoblinLab

5th Prize (6K): TRON unlimited Oracle by RedStone

NFT

1st Prize (10K): Fuzzy Ocean

2nd Prize (9K): Fractron

3rd Prize (8K): Lazara

4th Prize (7K): TBlocks

5th Prize (6K): PalmT by JustRug

GameFi

1st Prize (10K): Turuverse by TuruGlobal

2nd Prize (9K): Trxmini.games

3rd Prize (8K): Zombieland by Team Zombie

4th Prize (7K): Mushroom by OxCatBox

5th Prize (6K): Galaxy Throne

Ecosystem

1st Prize (10K): InterPool by Irruption Lab

2nd Prize (9K): NatureForetold

3rd Prize (8K): MetaVotePoll by Raph Strategy

4th Prize (7K): Snake Bite by Team Hero

5th Prize (6K): Shatranj by Web23

The TRON Academy Track was new this season and involved a face-to-face competition called the "Hacker House." That portion of the Season 3 HackaTRON was held in person on the campus of Harvard University during the weekend of November 12-13, 2022. Two categories of winners were selected - technical and non-technical. The winners were:

TRON Academy Technical

1st Prize (15K): Pneumatic

2nd Prize (10K): Keystream

3rd Prize (9K): DeForms

4th Prize (8K): GroupBy

5th Prize (7K): Dazzle

1st Runner Up (5K): Groot Club

2nd Runner Up (5K): Level

3rd Runner Up (5K): ECO

Honorable Mention (500): PLedger

Honorable Mention (500): Bountiful

Honorable Mention (500): Fawna

Honorable Mention (500): CRUD

Honorable Mention (500): EduBloc

Honorable Mention (500): EcoRypto

Honorable Mention (500): FoodPrint

Honorable Mention (500): JustPass

Honorable Mention (500): TicketTRON

Honorable Mention (500): Tronify

TRON Academy Non-Technical

1st Prize (2K): LSP (Tron: Legacy)

2nd Prize (1K): SuperSets

3rd Prize (500): Arcus

1st Runner Up (250): DeTrove

2nd Runner Up (250): Axies

3rd Runner Up (250): BWS

4th Runner Up (250): Autonoma

5th Runner Up (250): Imperia

6th Runner Up (250): Compute Allocation

TRON Academy Community Forum Winners

1st Prize (5K): Tronify

2nd Prize (4K): Project PLedger by Muffin

3rd Prize (3K): VooDoo Finance by Elvolution

4th Prize (2K): GreenDAO

5th Prize (1K): StackChain by Team Chain

There were three additional bonus prizes given for Season 3:

-- The Devpost Community Prize of USD1,000, which was determined by popular choice voting on Devpost byDevpost community members.? WINNER: Elk Finance

-- The Project Engagement Prize of USD5,000, which was determined by the TRON DAO team based on how well aproject engaged on the TRON DAO Forum.? WINNER: TRONJoy

-- The Community Contributor Prize of USD5,000, which was determined by the TRON DAO team based on anindividual's valuable contributions during the hackathon. This prize was distributed in USD500 increments to tenindividuals who did not win another prize.? WINNERS: antonio, constantinpricope201, Deba215, Fabsltsa, H_P, Hirangi, Nana66419, Prince-Onscolo,Simon, strxfinance

On December 20th 2022, TRON DAO leaders will hold their monthly Community Call and this month's focus is the Hackathon and its winners. It's a chance to congratulate all of the winners for their hard work and innovative ideas, which made this season's HackaTRON one the best yet. "From cutting-edge solutions to real-world applications, the projects developed during this Hackathon demonstrated the true potential of blockchain technology," one TRON DAO team member noted.

TRON DAO strives to empower blockchain projects in alignment with its vision of building a decentralized web. The TRON Grand Hackathon is one essential approach toward that goal.

CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3! Many thanks to all of the participants, judges, and sponsors who made Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 such a huge success. We can't wait to see the innovations developed in the 2023 Hackathon.

Stay in the know about the upcoming TRON Grand Hackathon Season 4 in 2023 by following the official social media outlets of TRON DAO on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Discord, Reddit, and GitHub. Be sure to subscribe to the Around the Block Podcast for insightful interviews and informative content.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of December 2022, it has over 129 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.4 billion total transactions, and over USD9.7 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

