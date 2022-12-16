Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Tessin Nordic Holding AB (675/22)

At the request of Tessin Nordic Holding AB, Tessin Nordic Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 19, 2022. Security name: Tessin Nordic Holding AB TO 1 --------------------------------------------- Short name: TESSIN TO 1 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019071507 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278552 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before February 12, 2023, per share. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 1. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 19, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.