16.12.2022 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Tessin Nordic Holding AB (675/22)

At the request of Tessin Nordic Holding AB, Tessin Nordic Holding AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 19, 2022. 

Security name: Tessin Nordic Holding AB TO 1
---------------------------------------------
Short name:   TESSIN TO 1         
---------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019071507         
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278552            
---------------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before
     February 12, 2023, per share. However, the issue price shall not be  
     below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 1. 1 option right 
     gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia
     Systems AB                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 19, 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
