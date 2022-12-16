Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Yau, CPA, CGA as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Zula Kropivnitski, who resigned for personal reasons and will remain as a consultant to the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Kropivnitski for her service.

Mr. Yau is an accomplished financial executive with diverse M&A experience in the mining sector complemented with strong International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and public company compliance knowledge. Mr. Yau previously held senior financial positions with several Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies and most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Orea Mining Corp.

Mr. Yau, CPA, CGA, holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Business Administration degree from the University of British Columbia and has been in accounting and finance roles with publicly listed companies since 2006.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

