Medcaw Investments Plc - Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Medcaw Investments plc

("Company" or "Medcaw")

Publication of Prospectus

Medcaw Investments plc, a company formed for the purpose of undertaking an acquisition or acquisitions in the life sciences sector, focusing on companies developing medical or wellness technologies and therapies, is pleased to announce that the Prospectus dated 16 December 2022 has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "Prospectus") in connection with an application for admission of the enlarged ordinary share capital of the Company to the Official List (by way of Standard Listing under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ("Admission").

Subject to and conditional upon Admission, the Company will issue a total of 6,370,820 new ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), at an issue price of £0.10 per share (the "Fundraising"), based on direct subscriptions with the Company raising gross proceeds of £637,082.

The Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the prospectus can also be located on the Company's website at the following address: https://medcaw-invest.com/investors/?companydocuments.

The Company expects that Admission and commencement of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares will occur at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 21 December 2022 under TIDM MCI. The Company ISIN will be GB00BM8SQP62 and SEDOL BM8SQP6.



Enquiries