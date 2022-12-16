Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have amended a European Commission proposal on approval times for new renewables projects. Approvals will be shortened from 12 months to nine for projects in so-called "renewable acceleration areas."The European Parliament has approved a draft law to simplify renewable energy approvals for new projects or to adapt existing ones. The vote was 407 in favor and 34 against, with 181 abstentions. MEPs said the maximum period for the approval of new installations will be shortened from 12 months to nine if projects are located in renewable acceleration areas. ...

