Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Connect Resources, which has established itself as a recruitment and staffing company in Dubai and UAE and serves as the local partner of its clients, has developed new services, generating new opportunities to expand its business in UAE.

The company has extended its services by introducing:

Visa & Gov. Services

Connect Resources finds solutions for organizations looking for On-Demand Staffing, Permanent Recruitment, or Temporary Staffing.

Visas - Work Permit

Employers can initiate the process to obtain a work permit for their employees before they enter the UAE or upon arrival. A work permit is usually valid for two years.

HR Services in Dubai, UAE

Clients can rely on Connect Resources if they face an unexpected challenge, plan a specific initiative, or require ongoing HR administration assistance. The company helps in tracking employee hours, administering benefits and open enrollment, and supervising orientation and training. It also looks over the processing of payroll, filing taxes, and managing retirement plans.

Staff Outsourcing

Connect Resources provides unskilled and skilled professional staff outsourced to companies in the UAE to meet short-, medium- or long-term hiring needs.

Executive Search

Connect Resources is an executive search firm in Dubai that is focused on top management and functional key positions based on valuable client dedication.

Payroll Outsourcing Services, Dubai

Connect Resources provides HR & Payroll outsourcing to companies in UAE, as well as payroll solutions that cater to every business needs.

PRO Services

With Connect Resources' Corporate PRO services Dubai, organizations can establish a business in the Emirates without legal complications.

EOR - Employer of Record UAE

Connect Resources' Employer of Record services allow its client to move employees to the UAE and have them sponsored and pay-rolled compliantly without having an entity set up.

Connect Resources' services are combined with the following features:

Reduced costs

Fast hiring

Wide database

Consultancy

About the Company - Connect Resources

Connect Resources is the UAE's Recruitment and Staffing Agency in Dubai and an official alliance of Randstad. The company offers HR consultancy services and staffing solutions to clients in the Middle East. The company also fosters industry insight and a sophisticated consultative approach for partners and job seekers to meet all HR consultancy needs and solutions.

With its newly improvised services, the company has emerged as a significant staff outsourcing company in Dubai in HR Solutions. It has facilitated its clients with EOR, PEO, Payroll Outsourcing, HR Outsourcing, and Talent Acquisition solutions since 2016.

Furthermore, it is also approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE), the former Ministry of Labor, to operate and provide these services all over the United Arab Emirates

