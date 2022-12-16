Apiture CEO Chris Babcock Named to WilmingtonBiz Top 100

Babcock recognized as a Top Innovator for the third consecutive year

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / For the third consecutive year, Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture , a leading digital banking solutions provider, has been named a Top Innovator in the WilmingtonBiz Top 100 by the Wilmington Business Journal. The annual program recognizes 100 Power Players, Influencers, Innovators, Connectors, and Rising Stars impacting Southeastern North Carolina's business landscape.

Babcock's forward-thinking vision for digital banking has led to a number of milestones for Apiture in the past year. In February, the company launched the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, a suite of consumer and business banking solutions for U.S. banks and credit unions. Currently serving more than 300 financial institutions, Apiture announced a $29 million funding round in July, bringing the total funding raised by the company to $69 million since its inception in 2017.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, which is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the entire Apiture team," said Babcock. "We will continue to support the region's growing culture of innovation as we empower community and regional financial institutions with industry-leading digital banking solutions."

This recognition is one of several recent accolades for Apiture. The company was named the 2022 Coastal Entrepreneur of the Year by the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Greater Wilmington Business Journal. It was also named a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for the second consecutive year and was named to the 2022 American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech list for the fourth consecutive year.

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

