Forum Asset Management: Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund Announces November 2022 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("REIIF" or the "Trust") announced a distribution for the month of November 2022 as follows:

This distribution is the eleventh monthly distribution since the launch of REIIF in December 2021 and was paid on December 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2022.

About REIIF

REIIF invests principally in institutional-quality, multi-family rental apartments, purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA), and co-living communities located in supply constrained markets in Canada. The Trust also strives to deliver a sector-leading impact and ESG-driven portfolio that will enhance yields and total returns while future-proofing the portfolio to ensure diversity and resiliency of income. For more information, please visit our website at www.forumreiif.ca.

About Forum Asset Management Inc.

Forum Asset Management Inc., the manager of REIIF, collectively with its affiliates ("Forum"), is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.

Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 6,000 lives. Visit: www.forumam.com.

Contacts

Name: Rajeev Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer

Phone Number: 416-947-0389

Email: rajeev@forumam.com

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of REIIF. The offering of units of REIIF is made pursuant to its confidential offering memorandum only to those "accredited investors" in certain jurisdictions of Canada who meet certain eligibility and cannot be sold in Canada to the general public. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning REIIF. Please visit www.forumreiif.ca for more information.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732201/Forum-Real-Estate-Income-and-Impact-Fund-Announces-November-2022-Monthly-Distribution