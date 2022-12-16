DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Grant of SAYE Option & PDMR Transaction

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company announces that Dawn Browne, People Director, a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR"), has been granted an Option over 1,718 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 ("SAYE Scheme").

The Option was granted on 16 December 2022 at an Option Price of 419p per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the 'A' Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an 'A' Share preceding the invitation date. The Option will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2026 at the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

16 December 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Brown 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015. b) Nature of the transaction 3-year savings plan Price: 419p Volume: 1,718 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As above e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

