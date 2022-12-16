Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
16.12.22
08:02 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,88 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.12.2022 | 18:40
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding 16-Dec-2022 / 17:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Grant of SAYE Option & PDMR Transaction

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company announces that Dawn Browne, People Director, a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR"), has been granted an Option over 1,718 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 ("SAYE Scheme").

The Option was granted on 16 December 2022 at an Option Price of 419p per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the 'A' Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an 'A' Share preceding the invitation date. The Option will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2026 at the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

16 December 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Dawn Brown 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       People Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
                                     2015. 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     3-year savings plan 
                                     Price: 419p     Volume: 1,718 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      As above 
       Price                            As above 
e)      Date of the transaction                   16 December 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  209423 
EQS News ID:  1515779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2022 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
