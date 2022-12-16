Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

16 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 415.6767 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 418 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 411 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,310,785 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,780,638 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 397 416.00 08:30:00 00062767320TRLO0 LSE 1331 416.00 08:30:00 00062767319TRLO0 LSE 1730 416.50 08:36:22 00062767728TRLO0 LSE 267 418.00 08:46:15 00062768371TRLO0 LSE 2084 417.50 08:49:50 00062768496TRLO0 LSE 1612 417.50 08:49:50 00062768498TRLO0 LSE 140 417.50 08:49:50 00062768497TRLO0 LSE 1397 417.00 08:54:04 00062768742TRLO0 LSE 74 417.00 08:54:04 00062768741TRLO0 LSE 789 416.50 09:12:14 00062769398TRLO0 LSE 231 416.50 09:12:14 00062769397TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 09:12:14 00062769396TRLO0 LSE 375 416.50 09:12:14 00062769395TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 09:12:14 00062769394TRLO0 LSE 86 416.50 09:12:14 00062769393TRLO0 LSE 1183 417.00 09:28:54 00062770223TRLO0 LSE 276 417.00 09:28:54 00062770222TRLO0 LSE 302 417.00 09:28:59 00062770227TRLO0 LSE 25 417.00 09:47:02 00062771021TRLO0 LSE 1654 418.00 09:58:17 00062771424TRLO0 LSE 234 417.50 10:01:11 00062771545TRLO0 LSE 177 417.50 10:01:11 00062771544TRLO0 LSE 1368 417.50 10:01:11 00062771546TRLO0 LSE 276 417.00 10:02:49 00062771706TRLO0 LSE 668 417.00 10:03:57 00062771765TRLO0 LSE 370 417.00 10:03:57 00062771764TRLO0 LSE 265 417.00 10:03:57 00062771763TRLO0 LSE 1526 416.50 10:21:32 00062773330TRLO0 LSE 1726 416.50 10:21:32 00062773329TRLO0 LSE 1758 416.50 10:21:32 00062773328TRLO0 LSE 206 416.50 10:21:32 00062773332TRLO0 LSE 1478 416.50 10:21:32 00062773331TRLO0 LSE 69 415.50 10:28:18 00062773807TRLO0 LSE 160 415.50 10:28:18 00062773806TRLO0 LSE 1429 415.00 10:29:45 00062773899TRLO0 LSE 109 415.00 10:29:45 00062773898TRLO0 LSE 114 415.00 10:29:45 00062773897TRLO0 LSE 125 415.00 10:29:45 00062773896TRLO0 LSE 49 415.00 10:29:45 00062773895TRLO0 LSE 14 416.00 10:46:25 00062774689TRLO0 LSE 1500 416.00 10:46:25 00062774688TRLO0 LSE 50 416.00 10:46:25 00062774687TRLO0 LSE 471 415.00 10:53:36 00062775392TRLO0 LSE 505 415.00 10:53:36 00062775390TRLO0 LSE 518 415.00 10:53:36 00062775393TRLO0 LSE 156 415.50 11:30:59 00062776854TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 11:30:59 00062776853TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 11:30:59 00062776852TRLO0 LSE 1125 415.50 11:30:59 00062776851TRLO0 LSE 222 415.50 11:30:59 00062776850TRLO0 LSE 335 416.00 11:53:48 00062777473TRLO0 LSE 247 416.00 11:53:48 00062777472TRLO0 LSE 1010 416.50 12:01:09 00062777739TRLO0 LSE 123 416.50 12:01:09 00062777738TRLO0 LSE 546 416.50 12:15:33 00062778226TRLO0 LSE 180 417.00 12:16:08 00062778251TRLO0 LSE 34 417.00 12:16:08 00062778250TRLO0 LSE 272 417.00 12:18:58 00062778335TRLO0 LSE 182 417.00 12:18:58 00062778334TRLO0 LSE 142 416.50 12:24:23 00062778493TRLO0 LSE 809 416.50 12:24:23 00062778492TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 12:24:23 00062778491TRLO0 LSE 375 416.50 12:24:23 00062778490TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 12:24:23 00062778489TRLO0 LSE 1081 416.00 12:26:42 00062778655TRLO0 LSE 375 416.00 12:26:42 00062778654TRLO0 LSE 391 416.00 12:26:42 00062778653TRLO0 LSE 599 416.00 12:26:42 00062778657TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.00 12:26:42 00062778656TRLO0 LSE 175 415.50 13:05:27 00062780005TRLO0 LSE 750 415.50 13:05:27 00062780004TRLO0 LSE 817 415.50 13:05:27 00062780003TRLO0 LSE 1796 415.00 13:09:54 00062780136TRLO0 LSE 539 415.00 13:09:54 00062780143TRLO0 LSE 500 415.00 13:09:54 00062780140TRLO0 LSE 383 415.00 13:09:54 00062780139TRLO0 LSE 374 415.00 13:09:54 00062780138TRLO0 LSE 226 415.50 13:49:09 00062781790TRLO0 LSE 710 415.50 13:49:09 00062781791TRLO0 LSE 542 415.00 13:50:31 00062781824TRLO0 LSE 672 415.00 13:50:31 00062781823TRLO0 LSE 500 415.00 13:54:25 00062781986TRLO0 LSE 250 415.00 13:54:25 00062781985TRLO0 LSE 426 415.00 13:54:25 00062781984TRLO0 LSE 670 415.00 13:54:25 00062781983TRLO0 LSE 386 415.00 13:54:25 00062781987TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 14:14:57 00062782823TRLO0 LSE 500 415.50 14:14:57 00062782822TRLO0 LSE 556 416.00 14:16:39 00062782916TRLO0 LSE 326 416.00 14:16:39 00062782915TRLO0 LSE 747 416.00 14:16:39 00062782914TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 14:17:12 00062782931TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 14:17:12 00062782930TRLO0 LSE 125 415.50 14:17:12 00062782929TRLO0 LSE 500 415.50 14:17:12 00062782928TRLO0 LSE 274 415.50 14:17:12 00062782927TRLO0 LSE 616 415.50 14:17:12 00062782932TRLO0 LSE 125 415.00 14:22:48 00062783052TRLO0 LSE 375 415.00 14:22:48 00062783051TRLO0 LSE 681 415.00 14:22:48 00062783050TRLO0 LSE 544 415.00 14:22:48 00062783053TRLO0 LSE 141 416.00 14:35:22 00062783673TRLO0 LSE 1316 416.00 14:35:22 00062783672TRLO0 LSE 594 416.00 14:35:22 00062783674TRLO0 LSE 1545 416.00 14:39:24 00062784002TRLO0 LSE 174 416.50 14:47:09 00062784249TRLO0 LSE 390 416.50 14:47:09 00062784250TRLO0 LSE 612 416.50 14:57:09 00062784704TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.50 14:57:09 00062784703TRLO0 LSE 370 416.00 14:57:52 00062784734TRLO0 LSE 345 416.00 14:57:52 00062784733TRLO0 LSE 250 416.00 14:57:52 00062784732TRLO0 LSE 371 416.00 14:57:52 00062784731TRLO0 LSE 125 416.00 14:57:52 00062784730TRLO0 LSE 3 416.00 14:57:52 00062784729TRLO0 LSE 340 416.00 14:57:52 00062784736TRLO0 LSE 811 416.00 14:58:22 00062784744TRLO0 LSE 500 414.50 15:04:35 00062784978TRLO0 LSE 62 414.50 15:04:35 00062784977TRLO0 LSE 125 414.50 15:04:35 00062784976TRLO0 LSE 37 414.50 15:04:35 00062784975TRLO0 LSE 312 414.50 15:04:35 00062784981TRLO0 LSE 500 414.50 15:04:35 00062784980TRLO0 LSE 68 414.50 15:04:35 00062784979TRLO0 LSE 556 414.00 15:10:41 00062785465TRLO0 LSE 492 414.00 15:10:41 00062785464TRLO0 LSE 73 414.00 15:10:41 00062785463TRLO0 LSE 413 414.00 15:10:41 00062785462TRLO0 LSE 639 414.00 15:19:04 00062786071TRLO0 LSE 59 414.00 15:20:04 00062786163TRLO0 LSE 666 414.00 15:20:04 00062786162TRLO0 LSE 81 414.00 15:23:30 00062786392TRLO0 LSE 100 414.00 15:23:30 00062786391TRLO0 LSE 615 414.00 15:23:30 00062786390TRLO0 LSE 404 414.00 15:23:30 00062786389TRLO0 LSE 652 413.00 15:32:22 00062787032TRLO0 LSE 929 413.00 15:32:22 00062787033TRLO0 LSE 1021 411.00 15:36:08 00062787202TRLO0 LSE 115 413.50 15:46:30 00062787561TRLO0 LSE 125 413.50 15:46:30 00062787560TRLO0 LSE 125 413.50 15:46:30 00062787559TRLO0 LSE 500 413.50 15:46:30 00062787558TRLO0 LSE 500 413.50 15:46:30 00062787557TRLO0 LSE 1000 413.50 15:46:30 00062787556TRLO0 LSE 2500 413.50 15:46:30 00062787555TRLO0 LSE 649 413.50 15:46:47 00062787588TRLO0 LSE 75 413.50 15:46:47 00062787587TRLO0 LSE 359 413.50 15:46:47 00062787586TRLO0 LSE 500 413.50 15:46:47 00062787585TRLO0 LSE 1136 415.00 15:53:47 00062787849TRLO0 LSE 635 415.00 15:53:47 00062787850TRLO0 LSE 360 415.50 15:55:00 00062787922TRLO0 LSE 500 415.50 15:55:00 00062787923TRLO0 LSE 100 415.50 15:55:02 00062787926TRLO0 LSE 1020 415.50 15:55:08 00062787931TRLO0 LSE 245 415.50 16:00:06 00062788069TRLO0 LSE 75 415.50 16:00:06 00062788068TRLO0 LSE 130 415.50 16:00:06 00062788067TRLO0 LSE 386 415.50 16:00:06 00062788070TRLO0 LSE 386 415.50 16:00:06 00062788071TRLO0 LSE 386 415.50 16:00:06 00062788072TRLO0 LSE 1699 415.50 16:00:06 00062788074TRLO0 LSE 386 415.50 16:00:06 00062788073TRLO0 LSE 285 415.50 16:00:20 00062788090TRLO0 LSE 1110 415.50 16:00:20 00062788089TRLO0 LSE 386 415.50 16:00:20 00062788088TRLO0 LSE 484 415.50 16:00:20 00062788087TRLO0 LSE 402 415.50 16:00:20 00062788086TRLO0 LSE 413 415.00 16:12:50 00062788767TRLO0 LSE 56 415.50 16:12:50 00062788775TRLO0 LSE 389 415.50 16:12:50 00062788774TRLO0 LSE 78 415.50 16:12:50 00062788772TRLO0 LSE 395 415.50 16:12:50 00062788771TRLO0 LSE 352 415.50 16:12:50 00062788770TRLO0 LSE 76 415.50 16:12:50 00062788769TRLO0 LSE 1428 415.50 16:12:50 00062788768TRLO0 LSE 340 415.50 16:12:50 00062788778TRLO0 LSE 178 415.50 16:12:50 00062788777TRLO0 LSE 393 415.50 16:12:50 00062788776TRLO0 LSE 413 415.50 16:13:10 00062788812TRLO0 LSE 226 415.50 16:13:10 00062788811TRLO0 LSE 87 415.50 16:13:10 00062788810TRLO0 LSE 178 415.50 16:13:10 00062788809TRLO0 LSE 438 415.50 16:13:20 00062788817TRLO0 LSE 234 415.50 16:13:20 00062788816TRLO0 LSE 432 416.50 16:15:08 00062789019TRLO0 LSE 484 416.50 16:15:45 00062789135TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:15:45 00062789134TRLO0 LSE 436 416.50 16:15:45 00062789133TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:15:45 00062789132TRLO0 LSE 625 416.50 16:15:45 00062789131TRLO0 LSE 67 416.50 16:15:50 00062789137TRLO0 LSE 991 416.50 16:15:50 00062789136TRLO0 LSE 19 416.50 16:15:50 00062789140TRLO0 LSE 500 416.50 16:15:50 00062789139TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:15:50 00062789138TRLO0 LSE 32 416.50 16:17:50 00062789317TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:17:50 00062789316TRLO0 LSE 1207 416.50 16:17:50 00062789315TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:17:50 00062789314TRLO0 LSE 151 416.50 16:19:13 00062789468TRLO0 LSE 125 416.50 16:19:13 00062789467TRLO0 LSE 250 416.50 16:19:13 00062789466TRLO0 LSE 600 416.50 16:19:13 00062789465TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

