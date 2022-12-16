Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 16

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

16 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 415.6767 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 418 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 411 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,310,785 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,780,638 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
397416.00 08:30:0000062767320TRLO0LSE
1331416.00 08:30:0000062767319TRLO0LSE
1730416.50 08:36:2200062767728TRLO0LSE
267418.00 08:46:1500062768371TRLO0LSE
2084417.50 08:49:5000062768496TRLO0LSE
1612417.50 08:49:5000062768498TRLO0LSE
140417.50 08:49:5000062768497TRLO0LSE
1397417.00 08:54:0400062768742TRLO0LSE
74417.00 08:54:0400062768741TRLO0LSE
789416.50 09:12:1400062769398TRLO0LSE
231416.50 09:12:1400062769397TRLO0LSE
125416.50 09:12:1400062769396TRLO0LSE
375416.50 09:12:1400062769395TRLO0LSE
125416.50 09:12:1400062769394TRLO0LSE
86416.50 09:12:1400062769393TRLO0LSE
1183417.00 09:28:5400062770223TRLO0LSE
276417.00 09:28:5400062770222TRLO0LSE
302417.00 09:28:5900062770227TRLO0LSE
25417.00 09:47:0200062771021TRLO0LSE
1654418.00 09:58:1700062771424TRLO0LSE
234417.50 10:01:1100062771545TRLO0LSE
177417.50 10:01:1100062771544TRLO0LSE
1368417.50 10:01:1100062771546TRLO0LSE
276417.00 10:02:4900062771706TRLO0LSE
668417.00 10:03:5700062771765TRLO0LSE
370417.00 10:03:5700062771764TRLO0LSE
265417.00 10:03:5700062771763TRLO0LSE
1526416.50 10:21:3200062773330TRLO0LSE
1726416.50 10:21:3200062773329TRLO0LSE
1758416.50 10:21:3200062773328TRLO0LSE
206416.50 10:21:3200062773332TRLO0LSE
1478416.50 10:21:3200062773331TRLO0LSE
69415.50 10:28:1800062773807TRLO0LSE
160415.50 10:28:1800062773806TRLO0LSE
1429415.00 10:29:4500062773899TRLO0LSE
109415.00 10:29:4500062773898TRLO0LSE
114415.00 10:29:4500062773897TRLO0LSE
125415.00 10:29:4500062773896TRLO0LSE
49415.00 10:29:4500062773895TRLO0LSE
14416.00 10:46:2500062774689TRLO0LSE
1500416.00 10:46:2500062774688TRLO0LSE
50416.00 10:46:2500062774687TRLO0LSE
471415.00 10:53:3600062775392TRLO0LSE
505415.00 10:53:3600062775390TRLO0LSE
518415.00 10:53:3600062775393TRLO0LSE
156415.50 11:30:5900062776854TRLO0LSE
125415.50 11:30:5900062776853TRLO0LSE
125415.50 11:30:5900062776852TRLO0LSE
1125415.50 11:30:5900062776851TRLO0LSE
222415.50 11:30:5900062776850TRLO0LSE
335416.00 11:53:4800062777473TRLO0LSE
247416.00 11:53:4800062777472TRLO0LSE
1010416.50 12:01:0900062777739TRLO0LSE
123416.50 12:01:0900062777738TRLO0LSE
546416.50 12:15:3300062778226TRLO0LSE
180417.00 12:16:0800062778251TRLO0LSE
34417.00 12:16:0800062778250TRLO0LSE
272417.00 12:18:5800062778335TRLO0LSE
182417.00 12:18:5800062778334TRLO0LSE
142416.50 12:24:2300062778493TRLO0LSE
809416.50 12:24:2300062778492TRLO0LSE
125416.50 12:24:2300062778491TRLO0LSE
375416.50 12:24:2300062778490TRLO0LSE
125416.50 12:24:2300062778489TRLO0LSE
1081416.00 12:26:4200062778655TRLO0LSE
375416.00 12:26:4200062778654TRLO0LSE
391416.00 12:26:4200062778653TRLO0LSE
599416.00 12:26:4200062778657TRLO0LSE
1000416.00 12:26:4200062778656TRLO0LSE
175415.50 13:05:2700062780005TRLO0LSE
750415.50 13:05:2700062780004TRLO0LSE
817415.50 13:05:2700062780003TRLO0LSE
1796415.00 13:09:5400062780136TRLO0LSE
539415.00 13:09:5400062780143TRLO0LSE
500415.00 13:09:5400062780140TRLO0LSE
383415.00 13:09:5400062780139TRLO0LSE
374415.00 13:09:5400062780138TRLO0LSE
226415.50 13:49:0900062781790TRLO0LSE
710415.50 13:49:0900062781791TRLO0LSE
542415.00 13:50:3100062781824TRLO0LSE
672415.00 13:50:3100062781823TRLO0LSE
500415.00 13:54:2500062781986TRLO0LSE
250415.00 13:54:2500062781985TRLO0LSE
426415.00 13:54:2500062781984TRLO0LSE
670415.00 13:54:2500062781983TRLO0LSE
386415.00 13:54:2500062781987TRLO0LSE
125415.50 14:14:5700062782823TRLO0LSE
500415.50 14:14:5700062782822TRLO0LSE
556416.00 14:16:3900062782916TRLO0LSE
326416.00 14:16:3900062782915TRLO0LSE
747416.00 14:16:3900062782914TRLO0LSE
125415.50 14:17:1200062782931TRLO0LSE
125415.50 14:17:1200062782930TRLO0LSE
125415.50 14:17:1200062782929TRLO0LSE
500415.50 14:17:1200062782928TRLO0LSE
274415.50 14:17:1200062782927TRLO0LSE
616415.50 14:17:1200062782932TRLO0LSE
125415.00 14:22:4800062783052TRLO0LSE
375415.00 14:22:4800062783051TRLO0LSE
681415.00 14:22:4800062783050TRLO0LSE
544415.00 14:22:4800062783053TRLO0LSE
141416.00 14:35:2200062783673TRLO0LSE
1316416.00 14:35:2200062783672TRLO0LSE
594416.00 14:35:2200062783674TRLO0LSE
1545416.00 14:39:2400062784002TRLO0LSE
174416.50 14:47:0900062784249TRLO0LSE
390416.50 14:47:0900062784250TRLO0LSE
612416.50 14:57:0900062784704TRLO0LSE
1000416.50 14:57:0900062784703TRLO0LSE
370416.00 14:57:5200062784734TRLO0LSE
345416.00 14:57:5200062784733TRLO0LSE
250416.00 14:57:5200062784732TRLO0LSE
371416.00 14:57:5200062784731TRLO0LSE
125416.00 14:57:5200062784730TRLO0LSE
3416.00 14:57:5200062784729TRLO0LSE
340416.00 14:57:5200062784736TRLO0LSE
811416.00 14:58:2200062784744TRLO0LSE
500414.50 15:04:3500062784978TRLO0LSE
62414.50 15:04:3500062784977TRLO0LSE
125414.50 15:04:3500062784976TRLO0LSE
37414.50 15:04:3500062784975TRLO0LSE
312414.50 15:04:3500062784981TRLO0LSE
500414.50 15:04:3500062784980TRLO0LSE
68414.50 15:04:3500062784979TRLO0LSE
556414.00 15:10:4100062785465TRLO0LSE
492414.00 15:10:4100062785464TRLO0LSE
73414.00 15:10:4100062785463TRLO0LSE
413414.00 15:10:4100062785462TRLO0LSE
639414.00 15:19:0400062786071TRLO0LSE
59414.00 15:20:0400062786163TRLO0LSE
666414.00 15:20:0400062786162TRLO0LSE
81414.00 15:23:3000062786392TRLO0LSE
100414.00 15:23:3000062786391TRLO0LSE
615414.00 15:23:3000062786390TRLO0LSE
404414.00 15:23:3000062786389TRLO0LSE
652413.00 15:32:2200062787032TRLO0LSE
929413.00 15:32:2200062787033TRLO0LSE
1021411.00 15:36:0800062787202TRLO0LSE
115413.50 15:46:3000062787561TRLO0LSE
125413.50 15:46:3000062787560TRLO0LSE
125413.50 15:46:3000062787559TRLO0LSE
500413.50 15:46:3000062787558TRLO0LSE
500413.50 15:46:3000062787557TRLO0LSE
1000413.50 15:46:3000062787556TRLO0LSE
2500413.50 15:46:3000062787555TRLO0LSE
649413.50 15:46:4700062787588TRLO0LSE
75413.50 15:46:4700062787587TRLO0LSE
359413.50 15:46:4700062787586TRLO0LSE
500413.50 15:46:4700062787585TRLO0LSE
1136415.00 15:53:4700062787849TRLO0LSE
635415.00 15:53:4700062787850TRLO0LSE
360415.50 15:55:0000062787922TRLO0LSE
500415.50 15:55:0000062787923TRLO0LSE
100415.50 15:55:0200062787926TRLO0LSE
1020415.50 15:55:0800062787931TRLO0LSE
245415.50 16:00:0600062788069TRLO0LSE
75415.50 16:00:0600062788068TRLO0LSE
130415.50 16:00:0600062788067TRLO0LSE
386415.50 16:00:0600062788070TRLO0LSE
386415.50 16:00:0600062788071TRLO0LSE
386415.50 16:00:0600062788072TRLO0LSE
1699415.50 16:00:0600062788074TRLO0LSE
386415.50 16:00:0600062788073TRLO0LSE
285415.50 16:00:2000062788090TRLO0LSE
1110415.50 16:00:2000062788089TRLO0LSE
386415.50 16:00:2000062788088TRLO0LSE
484415.50 16:00:2000062788087TRLO0LSE
402415.50 16:00:2000062788086TRLO0LSE
413415.00 16:12:5000062788767TRLO0LSE
56415.50 16:12:5000062788775TRLO0LSE
389415.50 16:12:5000062788774TRLO0LSE
78415.50 16:12:5000062788772TRLO0LSE
395415.50 16:12:5000062788771TRLO0LSE
352415.50 16:12:5000062788770TRLO0LSE
76415.50 16:12:5000062788769TRLO0LSE
1428415.50 16:12:5000062788768TRLO0LSE
340415.50 16:12:5000062788778TRLO0LSE
178415.50 16:12:5000062788777TRLO0LSE
393415.50 16:12:5000062788776TRLO0LSE
413415.50 16:13:1000062788812TRLO0LSE
226415.50 16:13:1000062788811TRLO0LSE
87415.50 16:13:1000062788810TRLO0LSE
178415.50 16:13:1000062788809TRLO0LSE
438415.50 16:13:2000062788817TRLO0LSE
234415.50 16:13:2000062788816TRLO0LSE
432416.50 16:15:0800062789019TRLO0LSE
484416.50 16:15:4500062789135TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:15:4500062789134TRLO0LSE
436416.50 16:15:4500062789133TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:15:4500062789132TRLO0LSE
625416.50 16:15:4500062789131TRLO0LSE
67416.50 16:15:5000062789137TRLO0LSE
991416.50 16:15:5000062789136TRLO0LSE
19416.50 16:15:5000062789140TRLO0LSE
500416.50 16:15:5000062789139TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:15:5000062789138TRLO0LSE
32416.50 16:17:5000062789317TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:17:5000062789316TRLO0LSE
1207416.50 16:17:5000062789315TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:17:5000062789314TRLO0LSE
151416.50 16:19:1300062789468TRLO0LSE
125416.50 16:19:1300062789467TRLO0LSE
250416.50 16:19:1300062789466TRLO0LSE
600416.50 16:19:1300062789465TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
